Oil Kicking Off the Week Higher After Snapping Seven-Week Winning Streak on Friday

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major equity indices. The broader markets are set to begin the session higher ahead of the central bank policy meeting at Jackson Hole later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil are kicking off the week higher, after snapping a seven-week winning streak on Friday. Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic are up, for a third-consecutive day on signs of tighter oil supply and a weaker dollar. Fewer exports from Saudi Arabia and China as well as high heating oil prices are outweighing concerns over global demand growth. Customs data out yesterday showed China imports of Saudi crude last month fell to 5.65M MT or around 1.33M bpd, the lowest since June-2022.

Natural gas futures are higher as warmer weather continues to boost demand for air conditioning. The NOAA 6-10 day Sunday afternoon has parts of CA and the Northeast quarter of the L48 experiencing below-normal temperatures while everywhere else is seen above-normal.

By Sector:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron, announced that, as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on August 18, 2023, the requisite consents for adopting certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by PDC Energy, Inc. have not been received in connection with its previously announced (i) offer to exchange any and all validly tendered Old Notes for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron and cash, and (ii) related consent solicitation. Chevron and CUSA do not expect that a majority of the outstanding Old Notes will be tendered prior to the expiration date of the Exchange Offer and, as a result, have elected to terminate the Exchange Offer.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

TotalEnergies and INPEX have signed an agreement with PTTEP in order to acquire the 100% interest held by PTTEP in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to approval by the relevant authorities, TotalEnergies will acquire a 26% interest in the permit in line with its equity in Ichthys LNG, while INPEX will acquire the remaining 74% and assume operatorship.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Earthstone Energy to Permian Resources Corporation for 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock for each share of Earthstone common stock is fair to Earthstone shareholders.

Permian Resources and Earthstone Energy announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Permian Resources will acquire Earthstone in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion, inclusive of Earthstone’s net debt. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Earthstone common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock. The transaction strengthens Permian Resources’ position as a leading Delaware Basin independent E&P with over 400,000 Permian net acres, pro forma production of approximately 300,000 Boe/d1 and an enhanced free cash flow profile to increase returns to shareholders.

Gerdes Energy Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose after a sharp selloff last week, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for guidance on where interest rates might settle. European shares advanced, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended higher after last week's steep losses, while China stocks fell to around nine-month lows, as investors were disappointed by milder-than-expected measures by authorities. Oil prices edged higher as global supply tightened with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The dollar held firm following five straight weeks of gains and gold traded five-month lows.

