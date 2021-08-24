Oil Jumps More Than 5% Helped by Weaker Dollar

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are extending yesterday’s strength while U.S. index futures pare gains as investors awaited insights on the Federal Reserve’s policy path amid lingering concerns about the threat of Covid-19 to the global economy. However, markets remain in positive territory following yesterday’s broad-based rally on news that U.S. regulators granted full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine.

Both WTI and Brent oil jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week. Oil prices are higher today on signs that Chinese demand is improving. Analysts said that China’s apparent success in combating the spread of the Delta variant also boosted demand sentiment, with no cases of locally transmitted infections reported in latest data. Also supporting oil prices was a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday that killed five workers and took 421,000 barrels per day of production - about a quarter of the country’s overall output - off line.

U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Tuesday as forecasts for lower demand this week offset an outlook calling for the hot weather and high air conditioning use to continue into early September.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Brightmark and Chevron announced the second expansion of their previously announced joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings, to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras informs that it began producing oil and natural gas from FPSO Carioca, the first platform in Sépia field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

U.S. E&PS

Cowen and Company upgraded Ovintiv to Outperform from Market Perform.

CANADIAN E&PS

Entropy, a subsidiary of Advantage Energy, announced the initiation of a formal process to explore alternatives for raising external capital, including a private placement of equity securities of the Corporation.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NOV announced the signing of a contract with COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry and Cadeler to supply two GustoMSC NG-20000X self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel designs, which will be known as the Cadeler X-Class.

DOF Subsea informd that Petrobras has awarded the pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niteroi a 3 years firm plus option contract for each vessel, via JV partner TechnipFMC and via Norskan Offshore Ltda (a fully owned DOF ASA Company) respectively.

DRILLERS

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling to Buy from Hold.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, and Asian stocks ended higher, boosted by full FDA approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, while market participants awaited the Jackson Hole Symposium expected to convene later this week. European shares edged lower. The dollar steadied, while gold was slightly down. Oil prices rallied on a bullish demand outlook as Mexico suffered a big production outage.

