Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after U.S. forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 01, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Written by Florence Tan for Reuters ->

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped 1.5% in the first session of the New Year, due to potential supply disruptions in the Middle East after a naval clash in the Red Sea, and hopes of strong holiday demand and an economic stimulus in China, the top crude importer.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $1.20, or 1.5%, to $78.24 a barrel by 0438 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $72.66 a barrel, up $1, or 1.4%.

A Reuters survey of economists and analysts predicted Brent crude LCOc1 would average $82.56 a barrel this year, slightly higher than the average of $82.17 in 2023. Analysts forecast that weak global growth would cap demand, but expected geopolitical tensions to provide support.

"The oil price may be affected by the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea over the weekend and the peak demand season during China's Spring Festival," Leon Li, a Shanghai-based CMC Markets analyst said, referring to the Lunar New Year holiday set for early February.

Li added that the forecast Chinese holiday demand was also raising expectations for a price rebound in January.

A wider conflict could close crucial waterways for the transportation of oil supplies such as the Red Sea and the Straits of Hormuz in the Gulf. After the naval battle, an Iranian warship sailed into the Red Sea, Iranian media reported on Monday.

At least four tankers transporting diesel and jet fuel from the Middle East and India to Europe are sailing around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, ship tracking data show.

In China, investors' expectations for fresh stimulus measures rose after manufacturing activity in December shrank for a third month, government data showed on Sunday.

A stimulus could provide a fillip to economic growth, potentially boosting oil demand in the world's second-largest oil consuming nation, and also lend support to prices.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
