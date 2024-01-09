Oil is Up, Recovering From Yesterday’s Drop on Rising Concerns That Tensions in the Middle East Will Spread

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, rebounding from yesterday steep slide on the backs of strength in the underlying commodities. Major equity futures meanwhile steadied this morning as rates ticked higher and investors await a pair of key inflation readings later this week to gain clarity into the path forward for rate cuts from the Fed. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose more than 4 basis points this morning and is now trading above 4%.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up by over 2.5% in early trading, recovering from yesterday’s 4% drop on rising concerns that tensions in the Middle East will spread and ongoing supply outages in Libya. Weak economic data out of Germany, lingering demand worries and speculation of rising OPEC supply after Saudi Arabia cut its OSP yesterday, is keeping a cap on gains. The Israeli military has said its fight against Hamas will continue through 2024, worrying markets that the conflict could grow into a regional crisis that could disrupt Middle Eastern oil supplies. German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November according to the federal statistics office, marking a sixth consecutive monthly decline.

Natural gas futures resumed their trend higher, backed by cooler weather forecast in key consuming regions that should stir demand ahead of another winter storm.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxonmobil to Buy from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The small crude distillation unit (CDU) is operating at a reduced production level at TotalEnergies’ 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said people familiar with plant operations. A TotalEnergies spokesperson declined to comment on operations at the refinery.

Redburn Atlantic upgraded BP to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Peel Hunt downgraded Kosmos Energy to Hold from Add.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Eos Energy Enterprises expanded its partnership with TETRA Technologies, designating TETRA as the preferred strategic supplier of electrolyte products for Eos’s new, American made, Eos Z3™ long duration energy storage cube. TETRA is expected to supply a minimum of 75% of the total electrolyte product demand going forward.

Total Energy Services announced its preliminary 2024 capital expenditure budget of $46.5 million which includes $22.4 million of expansion capital and $24.1 million for equipment maintenance and recertifications. The 2024 expansion capital budget includes $17.4 million for rig upgrades in the Contract Drilling Services and Well Servicing segments. In addition, $5.0 million of expansion capital will be directed towards continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental business. The $24.1 million capital maintenance budget will be directed towards equipment re-certifications and maintenance in all business segments and the purchase of new drill pipe. Approximately $14.2 million of 2023 capital expenditure commitments will carry forward into 2024. The Company intends to finance these remaining capital commitments and its 2024 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023 and also announced timing of fourth quarter 2023 earnings. PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on February 14, 2024 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 31, 2024: PAA Common Units – $0.3175 per Common Unit ($1.27 per unit on an annualized basis), which represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 19%, on an annualized basis). PAGP Class A Shares – $0.3175 per Class A Share ($1.27 per Class A Share on an annualized basis), which also represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 19%, on an annualized basis). PAA Series A Preferred Units – $0.61524 per Series A Preferred Unit (approximately $2.46 per unit on an annualized basis).

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower, with investors awaiting two sets of December inflation reports expected this week. Meanwhile, European equities were weighed down by technology and financial stocks and a fall in Germany’s industrial production. In Asia, Japanese shares jumped as chip-related stocks were helped by overnight tech rally in the U.S., while China blue-chip stocks recovered slightly with tourism companies’ shares rising on winter travel rebound. The dollar edged up slightly against a basket of major currencies. Separately, gold prices rose as traders reassessed Fed rate cut chances following a decline in U.S. consumer inflation expectations. Middle East conflict and an ongoing supply outage in Libya supported oil prices. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose on growing hopes of spot bitcoin ETF approval.

