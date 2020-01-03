Oil Is Surging, Gold Is Up, and the Dow Is Dropping After U.S. Airstrike

Shares of oil producers are up, but stock in airlines is falling.

Shares of oil producers are up, but stock in airlines is falling.

Global stock markets fell and U.S. stock futures are down in the aftermath of a military strike—ordered by President Donald Trump—that left Iranian military officials dead. Energy prices are surging because of the unrest in the Mideast.

Europe’s FTSE 100 Index was down 0.5% in Friday trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3%. U.S. stock futures are faring worse. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 1.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.3% and Nasdaq Composite futures fell 1.5%.

The U.S. strike was retaliation for the attack on the American embassy in Baghdad this week. The U.S. Defense Department released a statement saying, in part: “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region....This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

Iran leaders, for their part, called the strike an act of terrorism. Tensions are running high.

For individual stocks in premarket trading, it’s all about oil. Benchmark international crude-oil prices were up about 4% to almost $69 a barrel.

As a result, shares of energy producers are up. Devon Energy (ticker: DVN) stock, for instance, gained 3.4% in premarket trading. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares rallied 2.6%.

Shares of gold producers are rising as well. Gold is often thought of as a haven by investors in times of turmoil. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) shares rallied 2.1%.

And airlines are big oil consumers—jet fuel is a big portion of an airline’s expenses—and airline shares are down in premarket trading. Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock fell 3.9% and Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock was down about 3.5%.

Oil prices and Mideast unrest haven’t been behind all the moves in stocks. Drugmaker Incyte (INCY) shares are down too, by more than 11%, after the company released disappointing trial results for a drug that is meant to improve outcomes for transplant patients.

