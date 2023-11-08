News & Insights

Banking

Oil India's Q2 profit hurt by litigation charge

November 08, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-run explorer Oil India OILI.NS on Wednesday reported an over 80% drop in second-quarter profit as it set aside 23.63 billion rupees for an ongoing litigation.

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 dropped to 3.25 billion rupees from 17.21 billion rupees an year ago. However, profit before tax from its crude oil segment rose nearly 42%, while its natural gas segment rose over 24%, it said in a statement.

Oil India took on charges related to an ongoing litigation over a service tax demand raised in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The company continues to contest such disputed matters before various forums, it said.

Revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to 59.13 billion rupees.

Peer Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS is expected to report results on Friday.

Oil India shares settled 0.3% lower ahead of the earnings while rose 49.2% this year, compared to a 6.8% rise in the Nifty Energy Index .NIFTYENR.

The company's board also declared an interim dividend of 3.50 rupees per share.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.