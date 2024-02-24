Oil India (NSEI:OIL) Price Target Increased by 31.58% to 525.78

The average one-year price target for Oil India (NSEI:OIL) has been revised to 525.78 / share. This is an increase of 31.58% from the prior estimate of 399.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 242.40 to a high of 719.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.17% from the latest reported closing price of 598.60 / share.

Oil India Maintains 3.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIL is 0.15%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 47,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,091K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,520K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,398K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 22.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,062K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 9.75% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 2,771K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 11.69% over the last quarter.

