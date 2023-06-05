Oil India (NSE:OIL) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 309.60

The average one-year price target for Oil India (NSE:OIL) has been revised to 309.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 288.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from the latest reported closing price of 260.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil India. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIL is 0.15%, an increase of 30.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 63,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 30,994K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,891K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 15.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,558K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,318K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 2.54% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 3,428K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 20.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,996K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIL by 20.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

