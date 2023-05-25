News & Insights

World Markets

Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in its Kenya block

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May 25, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd OILI.NS is in talks with Tullow Oil TLW.L to buy a stake in its Kenya block, the company's chairman said on Thursday.

"All I can say is some discussion is going on," Oil India chairman Ranjit Rath told reporters, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.