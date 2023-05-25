Oil India in talks with Tullow Oil to buy stake in its Kenya block

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd OILI.NS is in talks with Tullow Oil TLW.L to buy a stake in its Kenya block, the company's chairman said on Thursday.

"All I can say is some discussion is going on," Oil India chairman Ranjit Rath told reporters, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Jan Harvey)

