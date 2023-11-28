Oil Inches Higher, Lifted by Expectation that OPEC+ Will Extend Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by mild gains in the crude complex while major equity futures steadied this morning as traders look ahead to a fresh round of economic data on housing and consumer confidence.

Following three-consecutive days of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched higher this morning are currently up ~0.20% in early trading, lifted by growing expectations that OPEC+ will decide to extend or even deepen supply cuts at their upcoming meeting, weakness in the dollar and a drop in Kazakh output. Prices however pulled off their highs on rumors that the talks among the OPEC+ members remain difficult and a that another delay to the semiannual meeting is possible. Traders are also weighing the possibility of a policy rollover. Expectations that the next round of inventory data will show a decline in U.S. crude inventories also lent some support. After deciding to delay the start of their meeting last week to iron out differences on production targets for African producers, OPEC+ is still scheduled to hold an online ministerial meeting this Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024. Analyst polled by Reuters estimated that the latest round of weekly U.S. supply reports will show crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower for the third-straight session, continuing to reel on reports showing record output levels and updated forecasts for some milder weather in key consuming regions that could stunt demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron was working to recover operations at a 245,271 barrels per day refinery in Richmond, California, the company said, after a power cut at the facility triggered the release of large flames and black smoke from smoke stacks. Flaring activity at Chevron Richmond has stopped, but intermittent flaring is still possible due to operational adjustments at the refinery, the company said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Daily oil output at the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan has fallen to 39,000 metric tons, or roughly half of its capacity, due to issues at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, Interfax cited Kazakhstan's energy ministry as saying. Chevron-led Tengiz exports its crude via CPC whose Black Sea terminal suspended oil loadings due to strong storms in the Black Sea.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and Swiss company Open Energy Platform AG (Open EP) signed an agreement to guarantee the flow of gas to Switzerland and Italy in the event of interruptions or significant flow reductions from Germany. The agreement promotes the efficient use of the Swiss Transit gas transport infrastructure for gas flows from France to Italy through Switzerland to support Swiss supply security.

The European Commission has included several energy initiatives sponsored by Italy's Snam, Eni and Terna in a new list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) published. Projects included in the PCI list have access to a fast-track permitting process and special funding. A planned hydrogen corridor proposed by a group of companies including Italy's Snam is among the 166 projects listed by the European Commission.

Environmental groups will ask a Norwegian court to block the development of three North Sea oil and gas fields, citing insufficient assessment of global climate impact from future petroleum use. The lawsuit filed by Greenpeace and its partner Nature and Youth concerns the Equinor-operated Breidablikk and Aker BP's Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, which hold combined reserves of some 875 million barrels of oil equivalent.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Origin Energy said it had reduced gas supply to the Australian Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes would be delayed as a loaded tanker docked at the site had lost power and was unable to leave. As a result of the vessel blocking other tankers from entering, APLNG, operated by ConocoPhillips, has so far deferred two LNG cargoes and Origin warned "it expected that more LNG cargoes will be deferred". APLNG, which has a capacity of 9 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, can only take one vessel at a time and on average loads one tanker every three days at Curtis Island off Australia's east coast.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Chart Industries is hosting an Investor Day, today. During today’s investor day event, the Chart Industries management team will discuss how the business is poised to deliver profitable growth and free cash flow generation through a cycle. Further, the team will provide insights on how it can deliver on its record backlog, which is tied to secular growth trends such as sustainability and energy security, to drive profitable growth. Chart will introduce medium-term financial targets through 2026, including: Mid-teens Organic Revenue growth through 2026; Reported Gross Profit Margin of mid-30%’s in 2026; Double-digit Adjusted Diluted EPS growth CAGR of mid-40%’s; 95-100% Free Cash Flow Conversion.

DRILLERS

Capital One Securities initiated coverage of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Noble Corpand Valaris with Overweight ratings.

Seadrill announced third quarter 2023 results. The Company generated $414 million in total operating revenues in the third quarter of 2023, consistent with the prior quarter. The Company incurred $304 million in operating expenses, a decrease of $4 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to one-time merger and integration-related expenses in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $8 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 36.5% for the third quarter. Full year 2023 guidance for total revenues is expected in the range of $1,495 million to $1,515 million and Adjusted EBITDA within the range of $485 million to $505 million.

Seadrill initiated $250 million shareholder return program and completed share repurchases totaling $213 million as of November 24, 2023.

Capital One Securities initiated coverage of Transocean with a Equal Weight rating

REFINERS

According to Reuters, Phillips 66 sees midstream guidance for mid-cycle estimated adjusted EBITDA 2023 annual run rate of about $3,300 mln.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Canadian oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy said it expects adjusted core earnings for 2024 to be 5% to 7% higher than the previous year. While global natural gas prices have slumped compared to last year, prices are still high enough for companies to produce profitably, boosting demand for pipelines. TC Energy's capital expenditure is expected to be between C$8 billion and C$8.5 billion ($6.26 billion) next year, lower than its estimated cost of C$12 billion to C$12.5 billion in 2023. It said it also expects comparable core profit in 2023 to be 8% higher than last year's C$9.90 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were muted, as investors awaited comments from a host of Federal Reserve officials for clues on the monetary policy path. European stocks fell after European Central Bank policymakers' latest comments dampened expectations of interest rate cuts next year. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower as investors locked in profits from recent gains. Gold gained as the dollar weakened. Oil prices rose with the Brent benchmark rising above $80 a barrel, supported by expectations that the OPEC+ producer group may deepen and extend output cuts.

