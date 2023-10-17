Oil Inches Higher in Early Trading Ahead of President Biden’s Trip to the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, reeling ahead of the bell as traders balance mild-strength in the crude complex against weakness in the major equity futures which steadied this morning as the third-quarter earnings season gained momentum and ahead of a busy economic data calendar.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched higher in early trading following yesterdays over $1 decline, gaining ahead of a trip by President Biden to the Middle East that is likely to involve balancing support for Israel with containing a regional escalation of its war with Hamas. Venezuela's government and opposition are set to resume long-suspended talks today which President Nicolas Maduro said would benefit the 2024 election, a move that could lead to Washington easing sanctions. There is also some focus on Russian President Putin's visit to key trade partner China although no new energy deals are expected. Attention will now shift to the weekly U.S. inventory cycle beginning today, with API's report due out after the close followed by the official EIA data mid-day tomorrow.

Natural gas futures extended their slide lower for fifth-consecutive session, pressured by yesterday’s report highlighting record output, further weakness in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for mild U.S. weather through late October that should keep heating and cooling demand low. LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.4 bcfd so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron Australia spokesperson said "We’re continuing work to conclude the drafting of proposed enterprise agreements for our Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities based on the clarifications provided by the Fair Work Commission."

ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and other major fossil fuel companies have told a federal judge that a lawsuit filed by Puerto Rican cities and towns seeking to hold them accountable for harms from climate change under an anti-organized crime law is “far-fetched.” In joint filings on Friday, the companies asked a Puerto Rico federal court to dismiss a 2022 lawsuit filed by 16 municipalities accusing the companies of colluding to publicly downplay the risks of their fossil-fuel products on climate change asking for billions of dollars in damages. The lawsuit says the companies should be held financially responsible for climate-related harms in the U.S. territory, including from the 2017 hurricane season, which was made worse by global warming.

Bernstein initiated coverage of ExxonMobil with Outperform rating and a $140 price target.

Bernstein initiated coverage of Chevron with Market-Perform rating and a $184 price target.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The chief executive of Aramco, Amin Nasser, said his company is looking at more investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) to boost its plans to become a leading player in the seaborne gas market. "LNG is important...we're looking at additional investments that are currently in the pipeline to be one of the leading players in LNG in the market," Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Conference. In September, Aramco said it had agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in LNG company MidOcean Energy for $500 million, with an option to increase the size of the shareholding. Aramco has previously considered an offtake and stake in Port Arthur LNG in the United States. The oil giant also trades in LNG.

Eni reached an agreement in principle with the UK Government's Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) on the key terms and conditions for the economic, regulatory and governance model for the transportation and storage of carbon dioxide at the HyNet North West industrial CCS cluster.

Petrobras said its combined oil and gas output in the third quarter reached 3.98 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the projects it operates. The output was almost 8% higher than production during the previous three quarters, Petrobras said in a securities filing. The company attributed the figures to the ramp-up of two offshore platforms in the Santos Basin and two more in the Campos Basin, in addition to fewer platform maintenance stoppages in the period.

According to Reuters, Toyota Espana and Repsol signed a collaboration agreement to promote use of renewable hydrogen.

TotalEnergies SE announced third quarter 2023 Main Indicators. TotalEnergies SE: Third Quarter 2023: Main Indicators. Main elements impacting the quarter aggregates: Hydrocarbon production is expected to be nearly 2.5 Mboe/d, benefiting from the start-up of Absheron in Azerbaijan and the effective entry into the Ratawi field (GGIP) in Iraq. The Exploration & Production effective tax rate is expected to be lower in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, notably due to the lower seasonal relative weight of North Sea production; The Integrated LNG result is expected to be in line with the previous quarter, in an overall comparable environment; Integrated Power results are expected to be higher at nearly $500 million; With a global refinery utilization rate of 84%, downstream results will benefit from the increase in European refining margins. It should be noted that the Port Arthur refinery in the United Stated was impacted by an unplanned shutdown since August.

TotalEnergies and its partner SSE Renewables announced that their Seagreen offshore wind farm is now fully operational and running at its design capacity of 1,075 MW. Seagreen is a joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%). It is located in the North Sea, some 27 km off the coast of Angus. It is TotalEnergies’ biggest operational offshore wind farm worldwide and the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm, with its foundation reaching nearly 60 meters below sea level.

Gerdes Energy downgraded Shell PLC to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Marathon Oil announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiaries it has entered into a five-year firm LNG sales agreement with Glencore Energy UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore PLC, for a portion of its equity natural gas produced from the Alba Field (Alba Unit, MRO 64% working interest) in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.), effective Jan. 1, 2024. The pricing structure for the LNG sales agreement is linked to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) index, less a fixed transportation fee, providing Marathon Oil with significant incremental exposure to the European LNG market.

Bernstein made recommendation changes on the following companies: downgraded Kosmos Energy to Market-Perform from Outperform; downgraded APA Corporation to Market-Perform from Outperform; downgraded EOG Resources to Market-Perform from Outperform; downgraded Devon Energy to Market-Perform from Outperform; downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Market-Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Barclays upgraded ChampionX Corporation to Buy from Hold.

Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac Holding to Equal-Weight from Overweight.

DRILLERS

Morgan Stanley made recommendation changes on the following companies: upgraded Nabors Industries to Overweight from Equal-Weight; Patterson-UTI Energydowngraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy announced that the Company and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) signed a ten-year contract to charter the floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) Sequoia. Under the Time Charter Party and Operation and Services Agreement, which will commence on January 1, 2024, Excelerate will continue to deploy the Sequoia to provide regasification services in Brazil, primarily at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors gear up for a raft of earnings and economic data. European stocks dropped after downbeat earnings reports, countering a boost from healthcare and energy shares. Japan's Nikkei share average rose, fueled by a gain in technology stocks. Oil prices ticked up amid hopes that U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela, even as Washington steps up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas. The dollar climbed and gold prices were steady. U.S. retail sales data is scheduled for release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.