Oil Inches Higher Amid Possible Tightening of U.S. Crude Supplies

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, supported by mild strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which slipped as investor digested a slew of earnings from the banks and soft retail sales data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched back higher this morning, as investors weighed a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth. Both benchmark contracts had fallen more than 1.5% yesterday following sluggish GDP data from China and news of a partial restart in some Libyan oilfields. Market participants are now awaiting the first of the inventory reads which they expected to show U.S. crude oil stockpiles and product inventories fell last week.

Natural gas futures surged higher this morning on updated forecasts calling for hotter weather in key consuming regions during late July.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BlackRock announced that it is naming the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco”), to BlackRock’s Board of Directors, while also preparing for the departure of a Board member.

HSBC downgraded Eni to Hold from Buy.

TotalEnergies' European refining margin indicator more than halved to $42.7 a tonne in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three months, the company said on Tuesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Macpherson Energy Corporation, a privately held Kern County, California operator, for $70 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction is structured such that $50 million will be paid at closing and the remainder paid in July 2024.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that an independent operator awarded a 1,080-day contract for a high-specification seventh-generation, ultra-deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico offshore Mexico. One of three drillships will be selected by Transocean from among Deepwater Invictus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Proteus no later than one year prior to the earliest date in the commencement window.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners announced the start of service at its Poseidon cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Glasscock County, Texas. The new plant, which is the company’s sixth in the Midland Basin, has a nameplate capacity of 300 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) and can extract more than 40,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”). With the addition of Poseidon, Enterprise now has the capability to process 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas and extract more than 185,000 BPD of NGLs in the Midland Basin. The plant is supported by long-term acreage dedication agreements.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. retail sales data. European shares gained, after Swiss drugmaker Novartis reported strong quarterly results and raised its full-year earnings forecast. In Asia, weak economic data pushed China and Hong Kong stocks lower, while Japan's Nikkei ended in green boosted by advances in bank and chip-related stocks. Gold rose supported by a softer dollar. Oil prices edged higher on fears of tightening of U.S. crude supplies.

