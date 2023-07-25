Oil Hovering Near Three-Month High Amid Signs of Tighter Supplies

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, seesawing in early trading as crude and major equity futures both steadied as investors continue to digest earnings and started to take a cautious approach ahead tomorrow’s Fed’s policy decision.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are flat to lower in early trading, hovering near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up their economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed. Recent data shows U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July but falling input prices and slower hiring indicate the Fed could be making progress on its bid to reduce inflation. Markets anticipate 25-basis-point rate hikes from both the Fed and the ECB this week. Attention will now also turn to the latest inventory data which analysts expect to show crude stocks fell by about 2 million barrels last week. The markets are also continuing to measure the impact Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery outage will cause.

Natural gas futures turned higher this morning following two-consecutive days of declines, firming higher amid warmer weather forecasts in key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Eni and Chevron signed an agreement to operate the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project, a virtual broadcast of the event showed.

A gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Exxon Mobil 522,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery may shut for up to four weeks for repairs, said people familiar with plant operations on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Plenitude, the low-carbon unit of Italian energy group Eni, has a value of around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) including debt, brokerage house Jefferies said in a report published on Tuesday.

Repsol received 575 mln euro loan from EIB for renewables projects in Spain.

Indonesia's Pertamina and Malaysia's Petronas signed an agreement with Shell to buy its 35% stake in Indonesia's giant gas project Masela.

TotalEnergies said that it would take full control of renewable energy company Total Eren, increasing its stake from 30% in the company to full ownership.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

RANGE RESOURCES announced its second quarter 2023 financial results. GAAP revenues for second quarter 2023 totaled $637 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $127 million, and GAAP net income was $30 million ($0.12 per diluted share). Second quarter earnings results include a $124 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2023 totaled $590 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $187 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $72 million ($0.30 per diluted share) in second quarter 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced second quarter of 2023 results. Revenue was $926.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $95.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $186.2 million. Income before income taxes margin was 11.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.1%. Cash from operating activities was $115.9 million and free cash flow was $88.8 million. Repurchased $51.2 million of common stock; returned 76% of free cash flow to shareholders.

DRILLERS

Seadrill Limited announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer for sale to eligible purchasers in an offering under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 to be issued by Seadrill Finance Limited, an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda and a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill. The Offering of the Incremental Notes is conditioned on the closing of the offering of the Original Notes.

REFINERS

Vertex Energy provided an update to its financial and operational outlook for the second quarter of 2023. Reported throughput volumes at the Company’s Mobile, Alabama Refinery for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be approximately 76,000 barrels per day (bpd), exceeding management’s prior expectations of 68,000 bpd to 72,000 bpd. Throughput volumes for the second quarter of 2023 reflect the ongoing consistency and reliability of operations at the Mobile Facility and effective supply chain management of crude oil feedstock supplies.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Magellan Midstream Partners announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with our pending merger with ONEOK.

TD Securities resumed TC Energy with a Buy rating.

TC Energy is selling a 40 per cent stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $5.2 billion.

CIBC downgraded TC Energy to Neutral from Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued as investors focused on quarterly earnings from mega cap technology companies and the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. European equities edged higher helped by a rally in mining and luxury stocks. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei ended lower, weighed by heavyweight tech stocks. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks ended sharply higher, and the yuan strengthened after the country's leaders pledged to shore up economic recovery. Spot gold prices gained while the dollar was little changed. Oil prices edged up as signs of tighter supplies and Chinese stimulus measures lifted sentiment.

