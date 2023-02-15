US Markets

Oil hot-spot Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 15, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

GEORGETOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Guyana, which has jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration, believes its inland forests could tap carbon markets and become more profitable than current mining and agriculture, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Wednesday.

Selling carbon credits could generate a $4 billion to $5 billion annual market for the country, Jagdeo told an energy conference, citing a study by consultancy McKinsey & Company.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Georgetown)

((Sabrina.valle@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergyOilBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.