Oil hot-spot Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business

GEORGETOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Guyana, which has jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration, believes its inland forests could tap carbon markets and become more profitable than current mining and agriculture, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Wednesday.

Selling carbon credits could generate a $4 billion to $5 billion annual market for the country, Jagdeo told an energy conference, citing a study by consultancy McKinsey & Company.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Georgetown)

