US Markets

Oil holds steady near multi-week lows on demand worries

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday, sitting near multi-week lows hit overnight on worries about fuel demand due to a patchy U.S. economic recovery.

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday, sitting near multi-week lows hit overnight on worries about fuel demand due to a patchy U.S. economic recovery.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures inched up 3 cents, or 0.1%, to $41.54 a barrel at 0115 GMT, while Brent crude LCOc1 futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $44.36 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts fell more than 2% on Wednesday, with WTI sliding to its lowest close in nearly four weeks and Brent at its lowest since Aug. 21, after a U.S. Federal Reserve survey showed the economic recovery was mixed.

At the same time, data showed jobs growth was slower than expected in August, while factory orders in July were higher than expected.

In further signs of a limited recovery, U.S. gasoline demand dropped in the week to Aug. 28 to 8.78 million barrels per day from 9.16 million bpd a week earlier, the Energy Information Administration said.

"All in all, we think there is enough spare oil capacity and enough pressure on demand growth to justify only a gradual increase in oil prices over the next 12 months," Commonwealth Bank (CBA) commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

U.S. refinery run rates fell to 76.5% of total capacity last week. While that was due to shutdowns ahead of Hurricane Laura, analysts said the upcoming refinery maintenance and the end of summer driving season would limit crude demand.

"These factors suggest a seasonal drop off in refinery runs and higher oil inventory levels as we advance through September," said AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes.

CBA forecasts Brent will average $46 a barrel in the fourth quarter before rising to $55 by the end of 2021.

"We see downside risks to our outlook linked to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19," Dhar said in the note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular