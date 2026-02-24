Oil Holds Near Seven-month Highs Amid Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Oil prices held steady near seven-month highs on Tuesday ahead of a fresh round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks later in the week.

Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.2 percent to $71.26 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $66.47.

Both contracts held near levels last seen in early August 2025 ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran on Thursday in Geneva.

The U.S. is shifting immense military assets into West Asia, sending a warning of its offensive intent to Iran.

After U.S. President Trump stated that he was considering a limited attack on Iran, Iran has clearly stated that even a small attack will not be tolerated and it will take strong action in response.

It is feared that any military action or retaliatory moves in the region could pose threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and tighten supply.

Recent partial closures of the strait during Iranian military drills have underscored ongoing risk to transit routes.

Meanwhile, traders are evaluating the potential turbulence in the trade tariff environment following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on reciprocal tariffs.

The Trump administration has signaled plans to introduce new national security tariffs on multiple industries, and it is learnt that the proposed measures would be implemented under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, separate from the 15 percent global tariff announced on Saturday.

