Commodities

Oil Holds Near Four-month Lows As Hormuz Traffic Improves

June 24, 2026 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices held near four-month lows on Wednesday amid indications that more tankers stranded in the Gulf since the start of the Iran war were beginning to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 1.8 percent to $75.44 a barrel, while WTI crude futures for August delivery were down 1.9 percent at $71.79.

Supply concerns subsided, with reports indicating early encouraging signs of increased tanker activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets are also factoring in the possibility of Iranian oil returning to global markets and the key shipping route normalizing, following the recent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The International Maritime Organization said it will begin to implement a plan to evacuate more than 11,000 seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which one-fifth of the world's oil is typically transported.

The U.S.-Iran peace agreement helped ease regional tensions, but disputes persist over whether Tehran had agreed to allow U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran are offering conflicting accounts of their fragile peace deal, raising doubts about its viability.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has made it clear that the vital waterway will "never return to what it was before the war."

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman said they would examine charges for what they called maritime service fees in the Strait of Hormuz through a joint working group.

The U.S. and Iran also remain at odds over frozen assets and Israel's parallel war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.