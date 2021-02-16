Oil Hits 13-Month Highs as Winter Storm Halts Production

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher open, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and broader equity futures which extended their record run on up-beat earnings data and hopes of more fiscal aid to boost the economy. Focus this week is also on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, where it kept interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed its commitment to maintain a dovish policy stance.

Oil prices are seesawing just above the flat line but at 13-month highs, supported by a cold snap that shut wells in Texas, although gains were capped by a wage deal in Norway that averted supply disruptions in Europe. A rare deep freeze across the United States is taking a toll on the energy industry in the largest U.S. crude-producing state, halting Texas oil wells and refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas and crude pipeline operators. The severe weather took out as much as 2M bpd of production in the Permian according to some reports late yesterday while as much as 3.0M bpd of refining capacity may have been shut-in on a combination of power shortages and the impact freezing had on operations.

Natural gas futures are rallying more than 5% and trading above the $3-mark as lost production due to record cold more than offsets lower exports in the South and higher imports from Canada. Lost production in the Permian cut supplies to Texas (and LNG terminals) as well as Northern Mexico where over 2.5 million households were left without power at times yesterday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS | INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS | CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS | U.S. E&PS | CANADIAN E&PS | OILFIELD SERVICES | DRILLERS | REFINERS | MLPS & PIPELINES |

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil began shutting its 369,024 Beaumont, Texas, refinery due to severe cold weather, said sources familiar with plant operations. The refinery was able to maintain minimal production through Monday morning, the sources said. It also shut a crude distillation unit and a coker at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery due to cold weather along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The 135,000 bpd Pipestill 7 CDU and 51,500 bpd coker were shut due to power and steam production problems, the sources said. A 25,000 bpd hydrocracker was also shut.

(Late Monday) – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Occidental announced it has rescheduled its upcoming earnings release and conference call due to impacts of the severe winter storm. The company will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after close of market on Monday, February 22, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern/ noon Central.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile, a company jointly owned by Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group, with 50% each, has signed a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Atacama wind farm, guaranteeing double-digit profitability of this renewable generation asset.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell shut the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday morning following a malfunction, said sources familiar with plant operations. The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut first and the 240,000-bpd DU-2 CDU was then shut, the sources said.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell has initiated international arbitration against Nigeria over a dispute regarding an oil spill that took place five decades ago, according to a filing with the World Bank's dispute settlement body. The issue relates to an oil spill in the Ejama-Ebubu community that took place during the 1967-70 Biafran war.

According to Reuters, Total is shutting the coker at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations. Total is also preparing to shut the crude distillation units (CDUs) at the refinery, the sources said. The CDUs break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all production units at the refinery.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas to Overweight from Underweight.

Penn Virginia announced an operational update. It closed transactions with Juniper Capital on January 15, 2021, which resulted in reduced debt, enhanced liquidity and a larger asset base. It sold 16,719 barrels of oil per day for the fourth quarter of 2020, at the high end of guidance. Total sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 21,502 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Realized oil price for the fourth quarter of 2020 of approximately $48.84 per barrel, including hedge settlements. Estimated capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $33 million, which was below the low end of guidance and Free cash flow positive for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the full year 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR won a $92.6 million contract to perform engineering, integration and sustainment services on counter unmanned air systems (C-UAS) for the Combat Integration & Identification Systems unit within the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. This cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is a new opportunity for KBR to help the U.S. military with ground-based air defense.

Petrofac, Repsol Sinopec Resources UK and TechnipFMC announced the formation of an innovative industry alliance which seeks to maximise the recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The partnership will work together to offer the owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec's existing North Sea infrastructure hubs an integrated, technically robust and commercially flexible solution to meet their near to mid-term development objectives.

PGS, in cooperation with ANPG, has begun a new fully prefunded MultiClient 3D survey in the Lower Congo Basin, near the river plume of the Congo in Angola Block 1/14. The acquisition phase will continue until April and fast-track data is expected in October 2021.

TechnipFMC announced the completion of its spin-off transaction to create two industry leading, independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies. In connection with the separation, the Technip Energies technical reference price was set at €9.00 ahead of its direct listing on the Euronext Paris Exchange where it will trade under the symbol “TE”.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, most units were shut on Sunday night and Monday morning at Marathon Petroleum's 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, as temperatures plunged due to a Arctic cold front reaching the Gulf Coast, said sources familiar with plant operations.

According to Reuters, PBF Energy shut the alkylation unit at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday because of a leak, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday. The leak on the 24,000-bpd alkylation unit was sprayed with water while the unit was being shut down, the sources said.

According to Reuters, Valero Energy is shutting its 335,000 barrels-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery due to severe cold weather on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said. The refinery's large crude distillation unit, the 265,000-bpd AVU-146, was shut on Monday afternoon, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

According to SEC filings, on February 10, 2021, Courtney Mather resigned from the Board of Directors of Cheniere Energy and the Board appointed Andrew Teno to serve as a member of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Teno was appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Teno is considered an independent director and satisfies the requirements for service on the Board’s Audit Committee under the NYSE American’s corporate governance listing standards.

Truist Securities upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to Buy from Hold.

Truist Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to Hold from Buy.

Truist Securities upgraded MPLX to Buy from Hold.

Simmons Energy downgraded Noble Midstream Partners to Neutral from Overweight.

JP Morgan assumed coverage in Enlink with ‘Neutral’ rating, Crestwood Equity Partners with ‘Buy’ rating, and in Magellan Midstream with ‘Overweight’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors were optimistic of new fiscal aid from Washington and progress in vaccinations would support recovery in the world's largest economy. European shares inched up after data showed euro zone economy fell less than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, while Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar weakened, while platinum prices retreated from a near 6-1/2-year peak. U.S. crude prices advanced on the back of a cold snap shutting wells in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.