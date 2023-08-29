Oil Higher, Lifted by Supply Concerns Ahead of Hurricane Idalia

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for another higher start, backed by further gains in the crude complex while traders look past weakness in the major equity futures. Sector news is light this morning and we expect trading levels to remain muted.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to tick higher for the fourth-consecutive session, lifted by supply concerns ahead of hurricane Idalia and lingering reservations about demand in China. Tropical Storm Idalia hit western Cuba yesterday and experts say it has almost strengthened to a hurricane on its way towards Florida with the storm likely to impact crude production on the eastern side of the U.S. Gulf Coast. Eyes are also on the next round of economic data due out later this week to help determine the Fed’s path of interest rate hikes and the potential impact they will have on demand domestically. Tomorrow’s EIA report however is the next major catalyst.

Following three-straight session of strong gains, natural gas futures dipped lower this morning on expectations that the major hurricane expected to hit Florida tomorrow will cut demand for both power and gas and as the heat wave that has been blanketing much of the country for the past few weeks began to ease. New data from Refinitiv showed the average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 101.7 bcfd so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May. Despite a seasonal cooling, meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 12.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia will undertake rolling stoppages, and bans and limitations on certain tasks, a union alliance said, in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, BP intends to drill four exploratory natural gas wells in Egypt during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said. Total investment that the company will inject into Egypt with its partners amounts to about $3.5 billion over the next three years, the ministry said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Petrobras said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Development Bank and Bank of China to partner on a range of projects. In a securities filing, Petrobras said the non-binding agreements, set to cover low carbon initiatives, green finance, supply chain investments and trade exchanges, have a 5-year deadline and are aligned with its 2024-28 strategic plan.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of a busy week of vital economic data, with job openings data due later in the day. European shares advanced, led by mining stocks. In Asian equity markets, overnight gains in Wall Street pushed Japan's Nikkei to a two-week high, while China stocks continued the rally for the second day. Oil prices rose as supply concerns outshined macroeconomic jitters. The dollar held steady, while gold prices were up.

