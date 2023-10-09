Oil Higher, Fueled by Hamas Attacks on Israeli Towns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by a rally in crude oil contracts as conflict in Israel ratchets up the geopolitical risk premium. Futures tied to the major equity indices are lower amid rising geopolitical tensions which is putting pressure on a market dealing with surging inflation and interest rates.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are kicking-off the week sharply higher, recovering some of last week’s losses fueled by this weekend’s attack by Hamas on Israeli towns. Analysts said the situation now brings discussion around whether or not other nations including Saudi Arabia and Iran will be drawn into the conflict. According to Reuters, global hedge fund managers were selling U.S. stocks sensitive to commodities at an accelerated pace in the week ending October 6, according to a Goldman Sachs note to clients, just before the price of oil jumped this morning. Hedge funds had, as of Friday, ramped up selling to the fastest pace since early June in shares of U.S. companies that manufacture chemicals, building materials and paper products, said the note from Goldman Sachs' prime brokerage.

Natural gas futures are extending last week’s gains amid today’s rally in crude oil and as preliminary estimates for the EIA weekly storage data had a build of +83 to +93 Bcf vs 5-yr avg of +93 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron has been instructed by Israel's energy ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast, a company spokesperson said. "Chevron Mediterranean Limited was instructed by Israel’s Ministry of Energy to shut in production at the Tamar Production Platform," the company said in a statement.

Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia face a new wave of strikes from next week, unions said in a formal notice to the oil and gas major on Monday, after talks on an agreed pay deal fell apart. The seven-days notice for strike action at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, responsible for around 6% of global LNG output, was filed by the Offshore Alliance, according to a representative of the coalition of two unions who declined to be named.

Exxon Mobil's investors now prefer the company use its share price and financial might to acquire existing oil and gas production rather than spend on drilling that could take years to pay off. In the last four years energy investors have dumped stocks in oil companies that boost capital spending, favoring higher returns over spending on costly, long-term new projects. But Exxon shares last month hit a record high of $120, lifted by returns on its oil, gas and refining businesses.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS 813

Aramco said it was in the process of signing an engineering agreement with Danish decarbonisation company Topsoe to build a lower-carbon hydrogen plant with capacity of 6 metric tons of hydrogen per day. Aramco is also collaborating with Siemens Energy to develop a direct air capture - technology to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere - test unit in the Saudi city of Dhahran with the capacity to capture 12 metric tons of CO2 a year, expected to be completed in 2024.

Aramco is further advancing the development of emissions reduction solutions including lower-carbon hydrogen, Direct Air Capture (DAC) of carbon dioxide, a novel approach to CO2 storage that involves turning carbon dioxide into stone, and the harnessing of geothermal energy.

Petrobras said that the country's tax appeal board CARF has rejected the firm's appeal over an order for it to pay IRPJ and CSLL taxes relative to 2013 and 2014. Petrobras said in a statement the tax payments were estimated at about 6.5 billion reais ($1.26 billion) and the board's decision was final, although it would still look for ways to "defend its interests including judicially." The oil giant noted it had previously considered the loss "possible" and set aside money for it, which means no additional provisions will be required.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Buy from Neutral.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas dragged Wall Street futures lower while Friday’s surprise on job additions kept investors on alert for the inflation reading due later in the week. The turmoil in the Middle East also weighed on European stocks and sparked a rush to safe-haven assets, boosting dollar as well as gold. Oil prices surged on concerns over the conflict spreading across the region and threatening global supply.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.