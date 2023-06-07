Oil Higher as Traders Focus on Saudi Arabia’s Pledge to Cut Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by gains in the underlying commodities. The major market futures are hovering above the flatline as investors digest a surprise drop in Chinese exports and headwinds flagged by the OECD which increased growth concerns.

WTI and Brent crude oil prices are higher as traders focused on Saudi Arabia’s surprise pledge to cut output and shrug off weak Chinese export data. Earlier this morning, oil prices had edged lower on Chinese economic data which showed their exports decreased by 7.5% year-on-year in May as manufacturers struggled to find demand abroad and on weak domestic consumption. The poor export and import performance will put more pressure on the government to boost domestic consumption in 2023, as global demand is expected to weaken. Last night, the API report showed a 1.7 million barrel decrease in crude stocks which is lending support. A JP Morgan note showed forward crude cover in the country has climbed, indicating refiners have not increased processing rates but are instead storing oil. Additionally, there were no surprises out of the much-anticipated meeting between U.S Secretary State Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s MBS.

Natural gas futures are higher on rising exports to Mexico and forecasts for warmer temperatures which is expected to boost A.C. demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has postponed the restart of production at its Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Hammerfest by one week to June 14, according to transparency information updated on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Ahead of the Paris Air Show held in Le Bourget, TotalEnergies is stepping up production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and low carbon energies of its Grandpuits site.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of ConocoPhillips and their project management and project follow-up pursuant to the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Tommeliten A.

Enerplus announced it obtained an exemption order from the Canadian securities regulators which permits Enerplus to purchase up to 10 percent of its "public float" of common shares through the New York Stock Exchange and other US-based trading systems as part of Enerplus' share repurchase program, including the current normal course issuer bid announced on August 11, 2022. Absent this exemptive relief, Enerplus' purchases under a normal course issuer bid on markets other than the TSX would be limited to not more than 5 percent of its outstanding common shares over any twelve-month period.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Shawcor announced that it has rebranded to Mattr (legal name: Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech) herein referred to as “Mattr” or the “Company”, reflecting its transformation from an energy services organization, into a materials technology company, providing differentiated, high-performance products to critical infrastructure markets around the world. Effective today, trading of Mattr’s common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange will be quoted under the ticker symbol TSX: MATR.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower and the dollar wobbled as investors remained cautious ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. European shares were down as luxury companies dipped on weak China trade data. Japan's Nikkei fell in its biggest decline in 12 weeks as investors turned cautious after a rally. Oil prices rose on Saudi Arabia's surprise weekend pledge to deepen output cuts. Gold traded in a narrow range as traders refrained from making big bets while positioning for fresh economic data.

