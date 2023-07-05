Oil Higher as Production Cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia Outweigh Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to resume the holiday-shortened week higher, supported by strength in the underlying commodities while major equity futures dipped on weak economic data from Beijing and as investors wait for the FOMC meeting minutes later today.

WTI crude oil futures are higher as extended productions cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this week outweigh demand concerns. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil is trading near the flatline as WTI catches up to Brent’s gains following the Independence Day holiday, which appeared to narrow the spread between the benchmarks. United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday the recent production cuts should be enough to help balance the oil market. Additionally, Morgan Stanley on Wednesday lowered its oil price forecasts for the third quarter this year to $75 from $77.50 per barrel, predicting a market surplus in the first half of 2024 with non-OPEC supply growing faster than demand next year.

Natural gas futures steadied as forecasts were roughly unchanged since Monday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Technip Energies has been selected by Aramco for the project management consultancy (PMC) contract to develop the master plan for Ras Al Khair, a new industrial city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The city is set to house an unprecedented collection of low-carbon investments as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, for which Aramco is a strategic partner.

Eni aimed to reduce its exposure to oil in favour of natural gas and non-fossil fuels also through disposals, the Italian energy group's CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies and INEOS have signed agreements to realign their respective stakes in their production assets and logistics infrastructure to better reflect the balance between their production and internal use of ethylene in eastern France. For TotalEnergies, this exchange of interests supports the integration between its petrochemical sites at Feyzin, near Lyon, and Carling in eastern France, while INEOS strengthens its operations at the Lavéra site on the Mediterranean coast.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating II, LLC and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating, LLC on July 3, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced it has been awarded a significant order, to be booked in the second quarter of 2023, by MODEC to supply gas technology equipment for the BM-C-33 project in the Brazilian pre-salt Campos area. The project is developed by Equinor with partners Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras.

KBR announced that it has settled a legacy lawsuit pending in federal court, USA ex rel Howard v. KBR, Inc. et al.

TETRA Technologies announced that as a result of strong performance by the Company's industrial calcium chloride business, strong offshore completion fluids activity and improved Water and Flowback Services margins, net income before taxes and discontinued operations and Adjusted EBITDA are expected be above the guidance range previously provided for the second quarter. TETRA had previously anticipated in the second quarter net income before taxes and discontinued operations to be between $11.5 million and $13.5 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was previously anticipated to be between $27 million and $30 million. Anticipated Adjusted EBITDA excludes mark-to-market gains or losses from investments and non-recurring charges and expenses.

DRILLERS

Citi initiated Noble and a Valaris with a Buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy said it would buy privately held Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP from the affiliates of Blackstone Energy Partners for $370 million cash and 34.9 million shares.

Transocean announced that six one-well options have been exercised for the Transocean Encourage in Norway. The estimated 370 days of work will contribute approximately $172 million in backlog.

Citi upgraded Transocean to Buy from Neutral.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings announced that the Company during the second quarter has purchased 1,072,344 of its own shares — equivalent to 0.7% of its outstanding shares — in the period from June 20, 2023 to June 29, 2023, at an average price of $8.2517. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell, with all eyes on minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due later in the day, while Sino-U.S. tensions and weak economic data from Beijing further dampened the mood. European shares were down as slowing services sector activity in the euro zone stoked concerns about a sharp hit to global growth. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei closed lower as investors booked profits after a recent rally, with Fast Retailing dragging the index, while Chinese stocks ended in the red on slow services activity expansion. The dollar was treading water against other major currencies, while gold prices rose. Oil benchmark Brent edged lower on concerns over a global economic slowdown. U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods data for May will be on the radar later in the day.

