Oil Higher as Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East Come Back into Focus

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major equity futures, as the S&P 500 is looking to build on fresh all-time highs. In company news, Sunoco LP is set to acquire NuStar Energy L.P in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are edging higher as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East come back into focus, outweighing concerns over higher oil production and a weaker growth outlook in China and Europe. The U.S. conducted more strikes against anti-ship missiles in Yemen while Houthi rebels today reiterated their pledge to attack ships in the Red Sea until there is "an end to the aggression against Gaza". U.S. freeze-offs which resulted in roughly 10M barrels of US crude production being offline last week with Permian losses at around 6M and Bakken losses around 3.5M, are also lending support. Elsewhere, Libya's National Oil Corporation on Sunday announced it lifted force majeure at the 300K bpd capacity El Sharara oilfield.

Natural gas futures are down as last week’s updated forecasts show warmer-than-normal temperatures are to be expected in key consuming regions in the end of January and into February.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by activist investors from going to a vote during the company's shareholder meeting in May.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Eni SpA signed with Ryanair letter of intent for long-term supply of Enilive Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at selected Ryanair Airports across Italy. Deal with Enilive would enable Ryanair to access to up to 100,000 tons of SAF between 2025, 2030.

Plenitude, Eni subsidiary, has signed an agreement to enter the partnership between BlueFloat Energy and Sener Renewable Investments for the development of offshore wind projects in Spain.

TotalEnergies will restart production at Denmark's Tyra natural gas field in March this year, the company said in a statement.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, Occidental Petroleum & sellers each got request for additional information from FTC in connection with FTC’s review of deal.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Mattr announced that it has changed its ticker symbol on its US over-the-counter listing to ‘MTTRF’ (formerly SAWLF). The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the ticker symbol ‘MATR’.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Sunoco LP and NuStar Energy L.P. announced that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire NuStar in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures advanced indicating further momentum in the S&P 500 after chip and megacap stocks drove the benchmark index to a record high last week, while corporate earnings and clues on rate cuts continued to top investors' radar. European stocks rose, while Japan's Nikkei rallied to a fresh 34-year peak as the U.S. S&P 500's record-high close on Friday buoyed investor sentiment. China and Hong Kong shares slumped as relentless foreign outflows and a surge in short selling pummelled confidence already hurt by the region's creaking economy. The dollar was little changed, while gold declined as hopes of a March interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve faded. Meanwhile, oil prices increased following offset geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

