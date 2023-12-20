Oil Higher as Focus Shifts Back to Supply Woes Amid Ongoing Tensions in the Red Sea & Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities. Meanwhile, the major market futures are lower as the year-end rally takes a breather.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are higher in early trading, on pace for their third-straight session of gains as focus shifts back to supply woes amid ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and in the Middle East. Earlier today, Greece advised commercial ships sailing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avoid Yemeni waters. Greek ship owners control approximately 20% of the world’s commercial vessels in terms of carrying capacity. Investors will also be looking to the EIA data later today after last night’s API report showed a surprise build of 939K barrels last week. Analyst are expecting the government data to show a 2.2mm barrel draw.

Natural gas futures are higher, tracking gains in the crude complex but gains are capped ahead of the EIA weekly storage report.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell PLC and Equinor ASA greenlit a 90,000 barrels per day (bdp) oil and gas platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with first production scheduled to start in 2028. Called Sparta, it is the first Gulf of Mexico project launched under Shell Chief Executive Wael Sawan, who earlier this year pulled back on the company's energy transition plans to boost profits from oil. Shell holds a 51% stake and will operate the platform with Equinor holding the remaining share. The project originally was called North Platte and operated by TotalEnergies, which left the project in 2022. The investment was not disclosed.

The Shell-led CrossWind consortium said it has completed on schedule a 759 megawatt offshore wind farm at the Hollandse Kust Noord site, a milestone in a sector where similar projects elsewhere face delays due to rising costs. Completion of the park brings the Dutch installed base of wind power in the North Sea to 4.5 gigawatts, in line with a plan drafted a decade ago and enough to supply about 15% of national electricity needs.

Nigeria's new $19 billion Dangote oil refinery has received 1 million barrels of oil from Shell International Trading and Shipping, its second crude cargo this month, as it steps up preparations to begin operations, a company spokesperson said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Athabasca Oil announced it has entered into transaction agreements to create Duvernay Energy Corporation with Cenovus Energy. Duvernay Energy will be a standalone self-funded entity that will drive strong, high netback cash flow and production growth and is expected to unlock significant value. The transaction is aligned with Athabasca’s strategy to maximize cash flow per share growth and return capital to shareholders.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, Tellurian said under separation agreement Charif Souki to get cash severance amount equal to $6.4 million payable over 12 months following termination date. Under separation agreement Charif Souki to get a lump sum payment of $1 million payable on December 22, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched lower as investors took a break from a rally that was sparked by the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to a dovish policy. Europe's benchmark stock index was little changed as a slide in Belgian pharmaceutical company argenx weighed, even as the telecom sector got a boost from Telefonica shares after the Spanish government's unveiled plans to buy a stake. Japan's Nikkei closed at a more than five-month high as caution on the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy stance faded after the central bank offered no hints on when it would exit its negative rate policy. Gold prices slipped as the dollar rose. Oil prices surged on investor worries over supply disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

