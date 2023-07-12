Oil Higher as CPI Eases Concerns of Inflation and Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start supported by strength in the crude complex, and the major market futures, following today’s Consumer Price Index report. For June, CPI increased 3% from a year ago, which is the lowest level since March 2021, while increasing 0.2% on a monthly basis.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are higher as today’s CPI print eased concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes. Prior to the release of the inflation data, futures were steady as the market weighed supply concerns against worries of waning demand. Additionally, supply cuts from Saudi Arabia, a weaker dollar and hopes for higher demand continue to be tailwinds for crude. The weekly EIA report due later this morning should provide further insight on supply, with last night’s API data showing U.S crude oil inventories rose about 3 million barrels in the week ending July 7th.

Natural gas is trading lower this morning tracking losses in European gas futures and on a 600 MMCfd decline at Corpus Cristi. Yesterday at the LNG 2023 conference, Qatar’s energy minister said the country would sign record volumes of long-term LNG offtake contracts and that approximately 40% of new global LNG output will come from Qatar by 2029.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP produced 9.1 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in the first half of the year, Azerbaijan's energy ministry said on Wednesday, down from 10.4 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Equinor's Mongstad oil refinery on Norway's west coast has partly been evacuated after a lightning strike near the plant caused a partial power shortage, Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende reported on Wednesday, citing Equinor.

Deltic Energy said the Pensacola gas field in the British North Sea, majority-owned and operated by Shell SHEL.L, might contain nearly twice as many hydrocarbons as initially thought.

Shell and BP have separately filed for arbitration against U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG for failing to supply contracted cargoes, even as it sold to non-contract customers as prices soared, four people familiar with the matter said.

Shell said it had successfully completed drilling a fourth exploration well, Lesedi-1X, in Namibia which confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

UBS initiated Cenovus Energy with a Neutral rating, Imperial Oil with a Buy rating, and Suncor Energy with a Buy rating.

U.S. E&PS

Vital Energy Inc reports prelim Q2 production, Q2 capex and 2023 guidance. Q2 production 89.5 MBOE/d vs prior guidance 85.5-88.5 MBOE/d. Q2 capex $150M ex non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, below guidance of $155 - $175M. 2023 total production 82.0-86.0 MBOE/d vs prior guidance 76.0-80.0 MBOE/d. 2023 oil production 40.0-43.0 MBO/d vs prior guidance 36.3-39.3 MBO/d. 2023 capex $675-725M vs prior guidance $625-675M which included $50M for the Forge acquisition.

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on Ovinitiv with a Neutral rating, assumed coverage on Marathon Oil Corp with a Neutral rating, and assumed coverage on APA Corp with a sell rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

UBS initiated Canadian Natural Resources with a Buy rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries to Outperform from Strong Buy.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation announced that the board of directors has declared a quarterly interim dividend on its A ordinary shares of $0.30 per share. This dividend is to be payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at close of business on August 17, 2023. Going forward, the Company intends to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, and this initial dividend represents $1.20 on an annualized basis.

REFINERS

PBF Energy's 156,400 barrel-per-day capacity oil refinery in Martinez, California released petroleum coke dust, a byproduct of the refining process, on neighboring communities, Contra Costa Health (CCH) Services and the refiner said on Tuesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced the sale of the 2013 built MR product tanker, STI Ville, for $32.5 million in July 2023. As the vessel is unencumbered, the Company will make no debt repayments associated with this sale.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on hopes of a further decline in U.S. inflation, which could temper the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy. European shares rose, with major British banks gaining after successfully clearing the Bank of England's stress test. In Asian equity markets, Hong Kong stocks advanced, driven by stronger-than-expected credit figures and gains in technology stocks, whereas the Nikkei hit a one-month low on a stronger yen. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies, while the pound touched a fresh 15-month high. Oil prices were little changed in a market caught between expectations of supply cuts and concerns of slowing demand. Gold prices were firmer near three-week highs.

