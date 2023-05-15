Oil Higher Amid OPEC+ Cuts and a Resumption in U.S. Buying for Reserves

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, buoyed by strength in the crude complex and major market futures. The broader markets are expected to begin the week higher as investors are optimistic that lawmakers will come to an agreement to raise the debt limit soon. In company news, pipeline operator Oneok agreed Sunday to buy Magellan Midstream Partners for about $14 billion, making it the largest U.S. energy deal announced so far this year.

WTI and Brent crude are higher on OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves which outweighed demand concerns and a stronger dollar. Sour crude oil supplies for U.S. Gulf Coast oil refiners will be squeezed in coming weeks, as global demand rises following this month's OPEC+ production cut. However, Iraq’s oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani said OPEC+ is not expected to make further cuts to oil output at its meeting next month. Elsewhere, flows of northern Iraqi crude oil to Turkey’s Ceyhan port have not resumed, despite Baghdad’s request to restart them last week.

Natural gas futures are higher on concerns over output decline amid a decrease in rigs for drilling gas.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni announced that it placed new bonds under euro medium-term note programme.

TotalEnergies and its partners, have signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) on Blocks 6 & 8 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname (Staatsolie), the State-owned oil company of Suriname.

TotalEnergies ENEOS has signed a long-term agreement with Golden Victory Vietnam Co., Ltd., one of the biggest shoes and footwear manufacturers and a key supplier for globally renowned sportwear brands, to develop a 4.6 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its facility in Nam Dinh Province, Vietnam. This new phase takes their total solarization system size to 7.5 MWp.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT said it is launching a new strategy for private wealth clients to broaden its investor base and offer individuals the chance to invest.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy reported that it has restored approximately 60% of the 30,000 boe/d of production that was temporarily shut-in as a result of the wildfires in West Central Alberta. We have inspected all of our key assets and confirm that there was no major damage to our facilities or well sites, and we will bring the remaining curtailed production back online as soon as it is safe to do so.

OILFIELD SERVICES

U.S. Silica Holdings announced the launch of EverWhite Pigment, a newly engineered high-white pigment for coatings, building products, and other applications. This highly specialized product can be used to partially replace or compliment other inorganic white pigments like titanium dioxide (TiO2) and aluminum trihydrate (ATH).

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners announced that they have executed a definitive merger agreement under which ONEOK will acquire all outstanding units of Magellan in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $18.8 billion including assumed debt, resulting in a combined company with a total enterprise value of $60.0 billion. The consideration will consist of $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK common stock for each outstanding Magellan common unit, representing a current implied value to each Magellan unitholder of $67.50 per unit, for a 22% premium, based on May 12, 2023 closing prices.

SFL announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 20230. Net profit of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per share in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 of $102.6 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.7 million adjusted EBITDA2 from 49.9% owned associated companies. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 15, 2023.

TC Energy finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December, the company said on Friday.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve officials, U.S. stock index futures rose on optimism that lawmakers will reach an agreement to raise the debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default. Both European and Japanese shares were higher, with the Nikkei notching its highest close in 1-1/2 years. Oil prices were slightly higher as bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves. Gold regained its footing after three straight sessions of losses as the dollar eased.

