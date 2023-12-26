Oil Higher Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions and Optimism Surrounding the Fed’s Dovish Pivot

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major equity futures which are extending their rally into the last week of the year.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are kicking off the holiday shortened week higher amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and optimism surrounding the Fed’s dovish pivot. Traders are continuing to focus on last week’s catalysts and are keeping an eye out for more news surrounding tensions in the Middle East. Elsewhere, as of Sunday, Denmark's Maersk announced it is preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a U.S.-led military initiative to protect ships traveling through the area.

Natural gas futures are lower on forecasts for warmer temperatures.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Stock futures were slightly higher Tuesday as the last trading week of 2023 begins.

Dow Jones Futures are up 18 points, or 0.05%

S&P 500 Futures are up 6 points, or 0.11%

Nasdaq Futures are up 24 points, or 0.14%

Wall Street is coming into the holiday shortened week with momentum after the S&P 500 last week registered its eighth straight weekly advance, its longest streak since 2017. The Dow and Nasdaq Composite also notched an eight-week winning streak.

