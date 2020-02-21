Oil hedge fund Andurand loses about 8% in January - FT

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Oil trader Pierre Andurand's hedge fund lost about 8% in January after a volatile start to the year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

His firm Andurand Capital is one of a handful of funds that still specialises in oil. Traders in general were caught out by a diesel price swing following a change to global rules on shipping fuels that took effect at the start of January.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the performance of Andurand's current firm and his old one, BlueGold that shut in 2012, was up 439% net since inception as of the end of January.

Source link: https://www.ft.com/content/3aa77c60-53f7-11ea-8841-482eed0038b1

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Edmund Blair)

