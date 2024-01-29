Oil Gives Back Earlier Gains Amid China’s Evergrande Liquidation and Middle East Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex. Meanwhile, the major equity futures are muted as investors await key economic data due later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures gave back earlier gains and are now in negative territory as traders weigh news that China’s Evergrande was ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court against escalating tensions in the Middle East. Over the weekend, property giant China Evergrande was ordered by a Hong Kong court to liquidate after failing to provide a concrete restructuring plan, which adds more uncertainty to China’s fragile housing market. A drone hit U.S. forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border according to administration officials, which killed three American servicemen and injured over thirty. Several republicans including Senator Lindsey Graham said Iran must be targeted directly for the incident. There were more attacks on ships in the Red Sea over the weekend including a tanker operated by Trafigura. A stronger dollar is also adding pressure to oil contracts.

Natural gas futures are lower on forecasts for warmer temperatures in the next two weeks which should limit demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Financial Times, Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has called on BP to ditch its commitment to cut oil and gas output as well as other keys parts of its strategy to transform the company into a clean energy provider. Bluebell, a London-based hedge fund that previously took on Danone and Glencore, wrote to BP chair Helge Lund in October shortly after acquiring a small stake in the London-listed energy major. In the letter, seen by the Financial Times, Bluebell said BP’s pledge to reduce oil and gas production by 25 per cent by 2030 compared with 2019 levels meant it was destroying shareholder value by moving away from hydrocarbons faster than society.

According to Reuters, Eni moves ahead with conversion of Livorno Refinery into Bio-Refinery.

European environmental lobby group Transport & Environment (T&E) criticised Eni in a report, saying the Italian energy group's use of a palm oil by-product in its biofuel output showed it was reneging on previous commitments. Palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation, the European Commission said in 2019, telling member countries to cap its use in biofuel production until 2023 and then phase it out by 2030. Eni in 2020 pledged to become palm-oil free in its refineries by 2023, and in October 2022 it said it had met the goal ahead of schedule. However T&E's report, titled "Broken promise: how Eni's refineries are still relying on palm-oil based products" showed evidence of tankers transporting palm oil fatty acid distillate (PFAD), a palm oil by-product, to Eni's refineries last year.

Petrobras' output rose last year to 2.78 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 3.7% from 2022, according to a securities filing. Petrobras also said it increased its proven reserves and found hydrocarbons in the first well it drilled in the potentially oil-rich Equatorial Margin. Commercial production of oil and natural gas reached 2.44 million boepd, while oil production alone totaled 2.24 million barrels per day (bpd), the company said, attributing the result to last year's ramp-up of four offshore platforms. The production results are in line with the firm's November projection. The firm also increased its proven oil, condensate and natural gas reserves by some 3.8% to 10.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2023, from 10.5 billion boe in 2022. Of the total, 84% is oil and condensate, and the rest is natural gas. Petrobras confirmed it has found hydrocarbons in its first Equatorial Margin well, Pitu Oeste, but said its economic viability was inconclusive. The well was drilled around 52 kilometers (32 miles) off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte state, at the so-called Equatorial Margin, a potentially oil-rich region that extends along the Brazilian coast from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapa states.

TotalEnergies restored steam production on at its 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which had been shut since a Jan. 16 power outage, said people familiar with plant operations. TotalEnergies is beginning to raise heat in the refinery's production units and must clear piping throughout the plant before restarting, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Ring Energy provided an operational and financial update for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as production and capital spending guidance for the first quarter of 2024. Key Highlights: Fourth quarter 2023 sales volumes were approximately 19,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (70% oil), near the high end of the Company’s guidance, which was 18,900 to 19,500 Boe/d; Guiding first quarter 2024 average sales to be 18,000 to 18,500 Boe/d (~69% oil); Impacting the Company’s sales to date was deferred production of approximately 1,900 Boe/d for 10 days, which was associated with recent severe cold winter weather. Production has since been restored; Ring completed its 2023 drilling program in late November and initiated its 2024 program in early January, with the first well expected to be online in February; and

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced several milestones to support the growth of the hydrogen economy, as part of the company’s broader strategy in new energy. The milestones were announced during the 24th Baker Hughes Annual Meeting held in Florence, Italy, and included advancements in the company’s hydrogen enabling technologies, as well as progress in executing several customers’ hydrogen projects and new collaborations in the sector. The milestones include: Baker Hughes unveiled a new Hydrogen Testing Facility for validation of its NovaLT™ industrial turbines to run blends all the way up to 100% hydrogen. The new facility includes a test bench to allow full load testing, with complete fuel flexibility up to 100% hydrogen and features a 300-bar pressure and 2,450 kg storage capacity. This infrastructure, aligned to the highest standards of safety and security – which are particularly crucial when dealing with hydrogen – allows Baker Hughes to test turbines in all project conditions, providing customers with enhanced operational confidence. The new Hydrogen Testing Facility will then serve as a hub for Baker Hughes’ collaboration with customers in the growing hydrogen economy.

Chart Industries and industrial gas markets is reiterating its medium-term financial targets through 2026, which were originally presented at its Investor Day on November 28, 2023 and include: Mid-teens organic revenue growth through 2026; Reported gross profit margin of mid-30%’s in 2026; Double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth CAGR of mid-40%’s; 95-100% Free Cash Flow Conversion. “We reiterate our medium-term financial targets, considering the recent news regarding the current pause of U.S. LNG export project approvals and timing,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Our medium-term outlook does not include any additional Big LNG projects that were not included in our September 30, 2023 backlog nor any awards related to the Department of Energy’s $7 billion dollar Hydrogen Hub investment. Further, the addition of Howden to our portfolio in the first quarter 2023 further diversified our end-markets and full-solution offering, added geographic diversity and brought our aftermarket, service and repair business to over 30% of our annual revenue.”

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy and QatarEnergy announced today the execution of a 15-year liquefied natural gas Sales and Purchase agreement (“SPA”). Under the SPA, Excelerate has agreed to purchase up to 1.0 million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) of LNG from QatarEnergy on a delivered ex-ship basis in Bangladesh for 15 years, beginning January 2026. Excelerate will purchase 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027 and 1.0 MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

According to Reuters, Kinder Morgan filed for offering of senior notes due 2029, senior notes due 2034 ; size not disclosed

New Fortress Energy announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a ruling confirming that the transportation of LNG produced at the Company’s FLNG facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico by non-U.S. qualified vessels would not violate the Jones Act. As a result of this ruling, NFE is now able to sell and deliver LNG produced at its FLNG facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico to U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a key downstream market for the Company.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. main index futures were muted at the start of a week packed with major events including the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and big-ticket tech earnings that could set the tone for Wall Street after a record-breaking rally. European equities edged higher, helped by strength across the energy sector. In Asia, Chinese stocks fell despite fresh government curbs on short selling, while Japan's Nikkei closed higher. The dollar gained ahead of Fed meeting in a data-heavy week. Gold prices firmed as escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. Oil prices rose on supply disruption concerns.

