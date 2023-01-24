US Markets
Oil & gas producer Hess expects higher spending in 2023 with focus on Guyana

January 24, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N on Tuesday forecasted higher 2023 Exploration & Production (E&P) capital and exploratory budget of $3.7 billion, of which more than 80% will be allocated to Guyana and North Dakota's Bakken shale field.

The company forecast 2022 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures of about $2.7 billion.

