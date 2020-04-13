Oil Gains on Trump Tweet, but the Dow Is in the Red

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes began the day in the red after an epic week of gains. Stock in energy-related companies, however, is rising again after OPEC and Russia agreed to cut output.

U.S. stocks fell following an epic week of gains, but oil rose as President Donald Trump indicated that cuts to production might be twice as big as investors expect.

Oil prices, already modestly higher following news over the weekend that OPEC and Russia agreed to pump less crude given that the coronavirus pandemic has greatly reduced demand, took off after Trump tweeted production cuts might be 20 million barrels a day, rather than the 10 million reported earlier. Gains were between 2% and 5% in morning trading.

In mid morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were all off by about 1.5%, building on losses seen earlier.

The drops, to some extent, aren’t surprising. The S&P 500 rose 12%—its best week since 1974—and finished 25% off its March low. The corresponding gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 13%, leaving it up 27.8% from its low. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 10.6%, raising it 23% off its low

Overseas, stocks were in the red as well. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 2.3%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and European markets are closed for Easter Monday.

Energy stocks are fluctuating in response to the OPEC news. Devon Energy (DVN) stock was up 2% in early trading, giving up most of a 6% gain seen in premarket trading. The stock rose 15.4% last week, but remained down about 73% from its 52-week high.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares also were up about 2%, compared with a premarket surge of 6.4%. Share are up about 2% in early trading.

Stocks of travel-related companies—a sector decimated by Covid-19—continue to gyrate as well.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (ticker: RCL) shares fell about 12%. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock was off 5.4%, and Expedia (EXPE) shares lost 4.5%.

Like the broader market, those shares surged last week, so a small dip isn’t a surprise. Royal Caribbean shares rose 65% last week. Wynn and Expedia were up 46% and 28%, respectively.

Ratings changes by Wall Street analysts also were moving stocks.

J.P. Morgan downgraded shares in the industrial conglomerate Eaton (ETN) from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. Eaton shares were off about 4.7%. For the year, Eaton stock is down about 17%.

Morgan Stanley cut Texas Instruments (TXN) stock to the equivalent of Sell. The stock fell 0.7%, for a decline of about 17% year to date.

