Oil Futures up Amid Market Focus on OPEC+ Meetings, Iran Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to extend their strength, aided by further gains in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which rose following optimism around an infrastructure deal yesterday and as key inflation data came in as expected. Today is the annual Russell rebalance and we should expect elevated volume levels in the form of large block trades as a result.

Oil futures are higher and trading at multi-year highs as most of the market’s attention is focused on headlines regarding OPEC+ meetings and Iran talks. A weaker U.S. dollar is also adding to the upside. Both contracts are on track for a 2% weekly gains.

Natural gas futures are up 0.4% to $3.447, and trading at levels not seen in over two years on expectations of higher cooling demand starting this weekend. Temperatures in the Northeast will heat up this weekend through Tuesday while in the Northwest, Washington, and Oregon are expected to experience record heat of 105 to 114 degrees.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A commercial court in Ghana ruled that 30% of revenues from an Eni-operated oilfield be placed in an escrow account, as requested by the local operator of an adjacent field in a dispute over the combination of the projects, according to Reuters.

Logum Logísticas SA, partly owned by Petroleo Brasileiro, secured a long-term credit line to finance construction of an ethanol pipeline, according to a securities filing. The filing, published late on Thursday, said Logum would borrow 1.8 billion reais ($366 million) from the Brazilian development bank BNDES for the pipeline, which will pass through the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

TotalEnergies and its partner Qatar Petroleum have been awarded Block 6 and Block 8 in the Suriname SHO Bid Round 2020/2021. TotalEnergies shall operate these blocks, situated in shallow water with depths between 30 meters and 50 meters, and adjacent to the TotalEnergies operated Block 58, where 4 significant discoveries have been made since January 2020 and where operations are continuing in 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

JPMorgan downgraded APA to Neutral from Overweight.

JPMorgan upgraded Continental Resources to Overweight from Neutral.

Citi upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

Citi upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Neutral.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR won a $194.3 million task order to research, develop, test, and analyze the design and fabrication of microelectronics components, verifying and validating their trustworthiness for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Trusted Electronics Branch.

PGS and Cognite have systemized data to increase PGS vessel speed without jeopardizing the seismic acquisition operation or the vessel integrity. PGS is using Industrial DataOps provided by Cognite, including Cognite Data Fusion™, to give seismic vessel operators a clear overview of the factors determining a vessel’s optimal operating speed. The solution cuts production time for PGS current fleet by more than 15 days, saves the Company more than $2 million a year and reduces manual reporting by approximately 1 month.

DRILLERS

Fearnley Securities resumed coverage of Valaris with a Buy rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were up helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike. European shares were mixed as a slide in healthcare-related stocks more than offset a boost from the financial sector. Japanese shares closed higher, as cyclicals and technology stocks tracked a strong finish on Wall Street. The dollar fell as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies. Gold prices rose. Oil prices slipped, but remained on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.