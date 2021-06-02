Oil Futures Rise Supported by OPEC+ Plans to Restore Market Supply

The energy sector is poised for another higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat ahead of closely watched economic data this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to build on yesterday’s rally with Brent firmly above the $70-mark, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Natural gas futures inched lower this morning following two-consecutive days of sharp gains but forecasts for warmer than previously expected weather over the next two weeks buoyed prices.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Savannah Energy said it was in exclusive talks with U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil for a proposed acquisition of its upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon. The proposed deal would include a 40% operated interest in the Doba oil project, and a 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline, Savannah Energy said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Aramco is in talks with banks for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, two sources said, seeking to raise money ahead of large commitments for its major shareholder, the Saudi government. Aramco was widely expected to become a regular bond issuer after its debut $12 billion bond deal in 2019 was followed by an $8 billion, five-part transaction in November last year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. commenced an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated global notes in the international capital markets subject to market and other conditions, and cash tender offers to purchase any and all of certain of its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated notes.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on May 28, 2021, Extraction Oil & Gas entered into that certain Amendment No. 3 to the Credit Agreement which amends that certain Credit Agreement, dated January 20, 2021 by and among the Company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for the Lenders and as issuing lender. The Amendment, among other things, extends the deadline to meet certain minimum hedging requirements in light of Company’s previously announced merger combination with Bonanza Creek Energy. The Amendment also contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and each Guarantor.

The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Southwestern Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Haynesville producer Indigo Natural Resources under which it will acquire Indigo for approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Westport Fuel Systems announced the launch of a proposed underwritten marketed public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$100 million. As part of the Offering, Westport's Directors, Officers, and the Company's largest shareholder, Kevin Douglas (and his affiliates), will enter into 90 day lock-up agreements. Westport Fuel Systems will also grant the Underwriters an option to purchase additional Common Shares representing up to 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering, to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Black Hills announced that its natural gas utility subsidiaries in Colorado and Iowa separately filed rate review applications to recover investments made in natural gas infrastructure systems in their respective states. These critical investments were required to meet system growth, ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to customers’ homes and businesses, and meet compliance requirements of state and federal regulations.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of ION Geophysical with a Buy rating.

Weatherford International plc today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved its application for the relisting of Weatherford's ordinary shares on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "WFRD", effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer LP announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 900,000 of its 6.500% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units at a price of $1,000.00 per unit, resulting in total proceeds of $900 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by ET.

According to Reuters, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its per share offer to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd to C$19.75 from C$16.50. The latest offer comes a day after Pembina Pipeline said it would buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock C$8.3 billion ($6.87 billion) deal.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were broadly flat ahead of this week's monthly jobs and private payrolls data. European stocks gained, buoyed by strong economic data. Japan's Nikkei ended in green, as a pickup in vaccination drives boosted economic reopening hopes, while China shares closed lower, as investors booked profits after a rally in healthcare firms driven by the country's recent three-child policy. Gold prices slipped from a near five-month high scaled in the previous session, while dollar rose on strong U.S. data. Oil edged higher, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually in addition to demand prospects.

