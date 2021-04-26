Oil Futures Inch Lower on Demand Concerns Over Virus Surge in India

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures trade near the flat line ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings from the major tech giants.

Both WTI and Brent futures are lower on demand concerns from India and parts of Asia due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. “Investors, including speculators, have been shifting funds from oil markets to grain markets recently as volatility has been much higher in prices of corn and other grains,” Fujitomi’s Saito said. Meanwhile, OPEC+ will hold a meeting this week, where market fundamentals and compliance with production cuts will be discussed.

Natural gas futures are also lower with the May contract expiring on Wednesday. LNG feedgas flows were estimated to have run relatively unchanged over the weekend after rebounding on Friday.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil told union negotiators hourly workers will be locked out of the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery on May 1 if there is no agreement on a new contract, the company said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reliance Industries Limited and BP announced the start of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

According to Reuters, BP has applied to supply U.S. residential customers with electricity generated from wind, solar and natural gas, betting on a rapid growth in power demand as economies shift away from fossil fuels to battle climate change.

Eni has started gas production from the Merakes Project, located in the East Sepinggan block in the Makassar Strait, deep offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Credit Suisse upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobas to Neutral from Underperform.

According to Reuters, Total SE restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker-2 (FCC-2) and the small crude distillation unit (CDU) over the weekend at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. The 76,000-bpd FCC-2 was shut for a month of repairs, forcing the 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU, which feeds the cat cracker, to also be idle, the sources said.

According to Reuters, Total said it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project and withdrawing all personnel from the Afungi site. On March 24, insurgents attacked the coastal Mozambique town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60 billion that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on April 23, 2021, EQT Corporation entered into an Extension Agreement and First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, amending the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of July 31, 2017, among EQT, PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, swing line lender and an L/C issuer and the other lenders party thereto.

Extraction Oil & Gas provided preliminary financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021. The company cchieved average net sales volumes of 71.6 MBoe/d, including 26.0 MBbl/d of crude oil and 18.3 MBbl/d of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), for the three months ended March 31, 2021. It realized prices of approximately $54.61/Bbl for crude oil, $8.47/Mcf for natural gas and $24.13/Bbl for NGLs for the three months ended March 31, 2021. It also incurred approximately $31 million in capital expenditures during the quarter drilling 11 gross (6.1 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.2 miles and completing 15 gross (10.5 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.1 miles. It exited the quarter with $94 million of borrowings under the Company’s $500 million credit facility and $38 million in cash as of March 31, 2021. Extraction expects to exit the second quarter of 2021 with net debt1 of $100-125 million after making a $94 million ad valorem tax payment in April 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Coker & Palmer upgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

KBR won a $48.5 million recompete to support optoelectronic technology research for the U.S Air Force Research Laboratory Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch (RYDH). KBR will perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices with emphasis on emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology.

SocGen upgraded Petrofac to Buy from Hold.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas announced the sale and closing of a transaction to monetize the company's U.S. Transportation and Storage business to an entity owned by Six One Commodities LLC and Vega Energy Partners, Ltd. for total cash proceeds of approximately $344 million (US$275 million). The non-core asset sale represents another important step in advancing AltaGas' strategy of re-focusing the company on its two core businesses, while continuing to de-risk and de-lever the platform and reduce the volatility of cash flows.

Credit Suisse downgraded Gibson Energy to Underperform from Neutral.

Hess Midstream LP announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4526 per Class A share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The distribution represents a 1.2% increase compared to the distribution on the Hess Midstream Class A shares for the fourth quarter of 2020, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2021.

According to SEC filing, on April 21, 2021, Targa Resources Partners LP (, a subsidiary of Targa Resources and Targa Receivables LLC entered into a Tenth Amendment to the Receivables Purchase Agreement among the SPV, as seller, the Partnership, as servicer, the conduit purchasers, the committed purchasers, the purchaser agents and the LC participants party thereto and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrator and LC Bank, which amends the $350 million accounts receivable securitization facility by, among other things, (i) increasing the Facility size to $400 million, (ii) extending the Facility Termination Date (as defined in the Purchase Agreement Amendment) of the Facility to April 21, 2022 and (iii) including customary LIBOR replacement language. As of April 21, 2021, after giving effect to the Purchase Agreement Amendment, there were $270 million of trade receivable purchases outstanding under the Facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell as big technology stocks dipped ahead of first-quarter earnings this week. European stocks were little changed at the start of a busy week of corporate results and economic data. Japan’s Nikkei closed in the green, following gains from travel-related stocks, while Chinese stocks reversed course to close lower on profit-taking. Gold prices held firm, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week. Oil prices dropped on worries over fuel demand, while an expected supply increase from OPEC+ also added to the pressure. Data on durable goods for March is scheduled on the economic calendar.

