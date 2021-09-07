Oil Futures Drop After Saudi Arabia Cuts Crude Contract Prices for Asia

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness across the underlying commodities and major equity indices which inched lower this morning on rising concerns of a slowing economic recovery which overshadowed hopes that the Fed would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

WTI crude oil futures extended their slide lower and are currently off over ~1.5% in early trading, significantly trailing Brent which are seeing much more reserved declines. Futures on both sides of the Atlantic fell after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand but strong Chinese economic data and U.S. output outages capped losses. Saudi Aramco cut October official selling prices over the weekend for all its crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel, a sign that consumption in the world's top-importing region remains tepid.

After four consecutive days of gains which brought prices to multi-year highs, natural gas futures reversed course this morning, tracking the broader markets and crude lower. Declines were capped by above-seasonal temps in key consuming regions which is expected to spur demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP Singapore Pte. Limited announced that it has delivered its ‎first carbon offset liquefied natural gas cargo to CPC Corporation, Taiwan ‎, to the Yung An terminal in Taiwan in September 2021 and was sourced ‎from bp's LNG portfolio.‎

BP said it was conducting a joint feasibility study with Australian lender Macquarie Group to produce green hydrogen at the oil giant's former refinery site near Perth in Western Australia, Reuters reported. The study is looking at helping decarbonise the Kwinana Industrial Area, home to several high-emission power plants, mineral refineries, chemical plants and cement works, BP said.

Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Eni signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at identifying cooperation opportunities in the energy transition sector, including the fields of hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage, that align with their respective decarbonization targets. The scope of the cooperation covers potential joint opportunities in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia, Europe and other regions of mutual interest.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, Azelis Group NV said it plans to raise 880 million euros ($1.04 billion) by issuing new shares on the Euronext Brussels, as the Belgian chemicals group owned by private equity firm EQT looks to lower its debt.

Marathon Oil announced that the Company fully redeemed its $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.85% Senior Notes Due 2025, accelerating the realization of Marathon Oil's previously disclosed gross debt objective of approximately $4.0 billion. This transaction brings total 2021 gross debt reduction to $1.4 billion and will contribute to approximately $50 million of annualized cash interest expense savings.

Talos Energy and Talos International Holdings SCS announced that they have submitted Notices of Dispute to the Government of Mexico over decisions taken by Mexico's Ministry of Energy. These decisions, which include the recent designation of Petróleos Mexicanos as the operator of a yet-to-be unitized asset, cause loss or damage to the Company as an investor and as the operator of CNH-R01-L01-A7/2015 in offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy again clarified that the Company's assets were not the source of an oil release in Bay Marchand Block 5, off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. As a responsible operator, Talos has chosen to continue to lead response efforts to contain and control the release to protect the safety of the public and the environment.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.17 per common share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

National Oilwell Varco will come out of the S&P 5090 and enter the S&P MidCap400

Petrofac secured a contract valued at over $100 million with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company, to deliver their Erawin Field Development Project Phase 1 Early Production Facilities.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Delek US Holdings with an Overweight rating, HollyFrontier with an Overweight rating, Marathon Petroleum with an Overweight rating, Valero Energy with an Overweight rating, PBF Energy with an Equal Weight rating, and Phillips 66 with an Equal Weight rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Moda Midstream, LLC and Moda’s financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center and other Moda assets to Enbridge for an enterprise value, net of working capital and cash, of approximately $3 billion, subject to closing adjustments. At closing, Moda Executive Vice President, COO and Founder Javier del Olmo will join Enbridge as Vice President, USGC Terminaling Operations. Key Moda personnel and the entire MIEC team will join Mr. del Olmo at Enbridge as the core of the new USGC Terminaling team in Enbridge’s Liquids Pipelines business unit.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Inter Pipeline announced the expiry of the Offer. Since the initial expiry time of the Offer, Brookfield Infrastructure has taken-up an incremental 33,087,736 Inter Pipeline common shares tendered under the Offer during the mandatory extension period. Upon payment for such Inter Pipeline common shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will increase its ownership of Inter Pipeline to 76.4%.

TD Securities resumed coverage of Pembina Pipeline with a Buy rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed, following the Labor Day holiday, after the Nasdaq closed at a record high in the previous trading session. European stocks fell from recent highs as a flurry of deals in the telecom sector was offset by caution ahead of the ECB meeting later this week. Japanese shares ended higher on hopes of economic recovery. A stronger dollar weighed on the gold prices. Oil was down on concerns over future demand.

