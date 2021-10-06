Oil Futures Drop After API Report Shows Rising Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which fell amid concerns about rising rates, higher inflation, the state of the reopening and the debt limit.

After four-consecutive days of gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower this morning, retreating from yesterday’s multi-year highs on the backs of last night’s API report which showed rising crude inventories and technical indicators that suggests oil has rallied too fast. OPEC+'s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally, helped buoy prices. Traders will be looking to the EIA report later today as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures dropped over 3.5% this morning after yesterday’s outsized rally that brought the front month to a 12-year high.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil increased its participation in the proposed Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland by signing an Expression of Interest to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant. The agreement to include the ethylene plant, located in Mossmorran, Scotland, is in addition to an earlier announced Memorandum of Understanding to capture and store emissions from gas terminals at the St Fergus complex at Peterhead, Scotland, which includes ExxonMobil’s joint venture gas terminal.

Xebec Adsorption announced that it has signed the first set of task orders under the previously announced Master Service Agreement for an initial 18 BGX-Biostream™ units with Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC. Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Brightmark and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron to own project companies across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras America Inc. a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), intends to sell its 20% stake in MP Gulf of Mexico LLC (MPGoM), a company that owns offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks with state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) to invest $500 million in the state-run firm's decentralized solar business, said two people close to the matter. "The discussions have been on for a while, with the final term sheet expected to be signed shortly. The proposed investment is planned at the asset level," one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy Inc. has assumed operatorship of the Syncrude joint venture, a critical step toward driving greater efficiencies and competitiveness across all Suncor-operated assets in the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB).

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced the publication of its 2020 ESG Report highlighting its focus on People, Performance and Purpose. The report details Antero Resources' ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates, safe operations, environmental excellence and strong governance.

Bonanza Creek Energy announced that it has priced a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of new 5.000% senior notes due 2026 at par. The Offering is expected to close on or around October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

EOG Resources published its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's innovative leadership in sustainability and demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, social engagement and corporate governance.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. announced today that the Company and QEP Energy Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., have agreed to extend the outside date for the consummation of the Company's previously announced acquisition of QEP's Williston Basin assets to October 27, 2021.

PDC Energy, Inc. today provided several Company updates including preliminary third quarter operating results and revised 2021 full-year guidance.

Penn Virginia announced it closed the acquisition of Lonestar Resources US and plans to rename the combined company Ranger Oil Corporation. The Company also announced plans for future operational activity, changes to the composition of its Board of Directors, and a reset of certain Lonestar hedges. The Company maintains focus on maximizing operational and capital efficiency, generating superior returns, and building on its consistent track record of free cash flow generation, which it has sustained every quarter since fourth quarter 2019.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Schlumberger and AVEVA announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions to help operators optimize oil and gas production. The companies will work together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an oil and gas services provider, has completed the private placement of 7.25% senior unsecured notes, due December 30, 2026, for gross proceeds of $140 million. The notes were priced at 100.75% of the principle amount and will yield 7% upon maturity.

Select Energy Services Inc, a provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, has completed the acquisition of all the assets of Agua Libre Midstream LLC and other water-related assets, operations and assumed liabilities located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and North Dakota from Basic Energy Services Inc, a production services provider to oil and natural gas industry, for a purchase consideration of US$19.18 million. The transaction has an effective date of October 1, 2021

Weatherford International plc today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd., has closed its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2028.The Secured Notes were issued under an indenture, dated September 30, 2021, among the Issuer, the Company, the other guarantors parties thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee and collateral agent.

DRILLERS

Valaris Limited announced today that it has been awarded a 211-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for VALARIS JU-36 (Charles Rowan), a standard duty jackup. The extension is in direct continuation of the existing contract and, as a result, the VALARIS JU-36 will be under contract through March 2022. ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco has been extended for the same period.

REFINERS

Piper Sandler upgrades upgraded Phillips 66 to 'Overweight' from ‘Neutral’

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced the publication of its 2020 ESG Report highlighting its focus on People, Performance and Purpose. The report details Antero Midstream's ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates, safe operations, environmental excellence and strong governance.

Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Holdings, a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced that they have successfully completed the formation of their Permian Basin strategic joint venture. Plains Oryx Permian Basin includes all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

Sunoco announced that it has priced at 100% a private offering of $800 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2030. Sunoco Finance Corp., a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Sunoco, will serve as co-issuer of the notes. The sale of the notes is expected to settle on October 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Williams announced that it has priced a public offering of $600 million of 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031 at a price of 100.973 percent of par and $650 million of 3.500% Senior Notes due 2051 at a price of 99.833 percent of par. The new 2031 notes are an additional issuance of the $900 million aggregate principal amount of Williams’ 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031 issued on March 2, 2021 and will trade interchangeably with such notes. The expected settlement date for the offering is October 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a stalemate continued in the U.S. Congress over the government debt ceiling. Gold fell as Treasury yields and the dollar gained in the run-up to Friday's U.S. labour market report that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering schedule. Oil fell as the market unwound earlier record gains due to an American Petroleum Institute (API) report showing rising crude inventories in the United States.

