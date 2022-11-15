Oil flowing normally to Poland via Druzhba pipeline, says operator

Credit: REUTERS/JEDRZEJ WOJNAR/Agencja Wyborcza.

November 15, 2022 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil is flowing normally via the Polish section of the Druzhba Pipeline, pipeline operator PERN said late on Tuesday after media reported that oil supply to Hungary via the pipeline was temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

"I have no information about disruptions, shipments are carried out normally," Karolina Krasinska, PERN's spokeswoman, told Reuters.

