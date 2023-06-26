Oil Flirting with the Flatline Amid Political Instability Due to a Revolt by Russian Mercenaries

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy equity futures are mixed, in-line with the crude complex and the major market futures.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are starting the week flirting with the flatline as traders shrug off political instability from a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend as the market does not see it as an immediate threat to oil supply. Saturday, a clash between Moscow and the Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted after the mercenary group withdrew from the south Russian city of Rostov under a deal. OPEC expects global oil demand to rise to 110 million barrels per day (bpd) and overall energy demand to rise 23% by 2045, its Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday.

Natural gas futures are higher as temperatures are poised to be warmer West of the Rockies, the southern half of the L48 and northern portions of ND, MN and New England.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and TotalEnergies have signed an $11 billion contract to start building a new petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

State energy firms Pertamina and Petronas plan to jointly take over Shell's participating interest in Indonesia's Masela gas project, the Indonesian energy minister said on Monday.

Shell began restarting its 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday following a power outage and brief fire, said people familiar with plant operations on Sunday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy said it experienced a cyber security incident and that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech announced that it has terminated its existing normal course issuer bid which commenced on September 26, 2022 and had an expiry date of September 25, 2023, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Company’s notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for common shares of the Company.

TETRA Technologies announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Saltwerx LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, whereby they will pool certain of their respective brine mineral rights in Arkansas' Smackover Formation, in support of an application for an approximately 6,000 acre Brine Production Unit with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission and potential bromine and lithium extraction from the brine produced from such Brine Unit.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum is waiting for approval from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to begin repairs to a fire-damaged reformer at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas, said people familiar with the matter.

Vertex Energy announced that the Company has completed its first series of commercial sales transactions of renewable diesel from its recently completed Renewable Diesel production facility at its refinery located in Mobile, Alabama. The initial sales totaled approximately 110,000 barrels of RD to Idemitsu Apollo Renewable Corporation, a wholly-owned California-based subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan, per the previously disclosed product supply agreement announced in February 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that Cheniere’s subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

UBS initiated Enlink Midstream with a Buy rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

A short-lived revolt in Russia over the weekend dampened global mood, pushing Wall Street futures down, while investors await economic data through the week to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening on the U.S. economy. European shares fell, with defence stocks leading declines. Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong stocks closed lower as tourism data during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival pointed to weak economic recovery. Gold climbed as geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia drew some investors into the safe haven, while the dollar rose to a 15-month high against the rouble. Oil prices gained as the political instability in Russia did not appear to pose an immediate threat to oil supply from one of the world's largest producers.

