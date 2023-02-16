Oil firm Vaar profit rises as forecast, eyes Q1 dividend cut

Adds quotes, dividend, production guidance

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Eni ENI.MI said it expected 2023 production to be unchanged from the last year, while guiding for a lower overall dividend payment for the first quarter.

Vaar's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.53 billion were up from $1.25 billion a year ago, broadly in line with the average $1.51 billion forecast in a Vaar poll of 13 analysts.

"We expect a continued high activity level for 2023 as we work to realise our full potential and deliver more than 50% production growth towards end 2025 and lay the foundation for sustained high value creation beyond that," Vaar's Chief Executive Torger Roed said in a statement.

The company paid $1.1 billion in cash dividend for 2023, in line with its previous guidance, including $300 million for the fourth-quarter, while guiding for a dividend payment of $270 million in the first quarter.

It said the guidance was in line with its previous plan to distribute about 30% of cashflow from operations after tax.

The company guided for its oil and gas production to be at 210,000-230,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2023, unchanged from last year.

A year ago, Vaar became the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade.

