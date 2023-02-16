Oil firm Vaar profit rises as forecast, eyes Q1 dividend cut

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Eni ENI.MI said it expected 2023 production to be unchanged from the last year, while guiding for lower dividend for the first quarter.

Vaar's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.53 billion were up from $1.25 billion a year ago, broadly in line with the average $1.51 billion forecast in a Vaar poll of 13 analysts.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

