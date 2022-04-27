Oil firm Vaar Energi raises dividend as Q1 profit soars

Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL posted a sharp rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday and raised its dividend guidance for the full year, as oil and gas prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, reported a pretax profit of $1.65 billion for the January-March quarter, up from $1.12 billion at the same time a year ago.

The company said under current market conditions, it plans to pay a dividend for 2022 of $1 billion, up from the $800 million it had previously aimed for.

"The current commodity price environment reflects the significant uncertainties created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February," Chief Executive Officer Torger Roed said in a statement.

"The war comes on top of already tight energy markets as global demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."

