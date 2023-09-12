Oil firm Petrobras to present plan to become Brazil's top wind energy developer

Adds details, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it will present on Wednesday new initiatives aiming to make the firm the country's biggest developer of wind energy.

In a statement, the company said Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates and Mauricio Tolmasquim, Petrobras' head of energy transition and sustainability, would present the initiatives.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tolmasquim told reporters Petrobras was evaluating partnerships for greenfield projects and possible mergers and acquisitions, as the firm looks to boost its green energy projects.

