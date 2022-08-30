US Markets
Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed British oil firm Neptune Energy maintains plans for an initial public offering though the exploration and production (E&P) company does not see an opportunity to list this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Neptune, founded by the former head of Britain's Centrica CNA.L Sam Laidlaw, was working on being "IPO ready" but current conditions on financial markets made it difficult to launch one at the moment, CEO Pete Jones said in an interview.

"While valuations have improved, we still do not believe markets are fairly valuing E&P companies," Jones said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

Asked if he saw a potential window of opportunity for an IPO later this year, he said: "Not right now, we don't see the opening right now."

