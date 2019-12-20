Oil firm Equinor ups stake in solar power firm Scatec

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's Equinor has bought a further 5.2% of the shares of solar energy developer Scatec Solar, the oil firm said in a statement late on Thursday, lifting its stake to 15.2%.

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has bought a further 5.2% of the shares of solar energy developer Scatec Solar SSOL.OL, the oil firm said in a statement late on Thursday, lifting its stake to 15.2%.

Equinor, which has committed to increasing its investments in renewable energy, paid 754 million Norwegian crowns ($84.06 million) for the 5.2% stake. The price of 116 crowns per share constituted a 4.8% premium over Thursday's close.

($1 = 8.9693 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More