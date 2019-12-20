Oil firm Equinor ups stake in solar power firm Scatec

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has bought a further 5.2% of the shares of solar energy developer Scatec Solar SSOL.OL, the oil firm said in a statement late on Thursday, lifting its stake to 15.2%.

Equinor, which has committed to increasing its investments in renewable energy, paid 754 million Norwegian crowns ($84.06 million) for the 5.2% stake. The price of 116 crowns per share constituted a 4.8% premium over Thursday's close.

($1 = 8.9693 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

