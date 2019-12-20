US Markets

Oil firm Equinor raises stake in solar power co Scatec

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's Equinor has bought an additional 5.2% stake in solar energy developer Scatec Solar, the company said late on Thursday, increasing its interest to 15.2%.

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has bought an additional 5.2% stake in solar energy developer Scatec Solar SSOL.OL, the company said late on Thursday, increasing its interest to 15.2%.

The oil firm, which has committed to making higher investments in renewable energy, paid 754 million Norwegian crowns ($84.06 million) for the stake. The price of 116 crowns per share implies a 4.8% premium over Thursday's close.

"Our shareholding in Scatec Solar remains an important long-term investment for Equinor and reinforces our strategy to develop a strong position in renewables," said Equinor's head of renewable energy, Paal Eitrheim.

Equinor invested in its first Scatec project in 2017 to generate solar energy in Brazil, followed by a joint project in Argentina in 2018.

Scatec Solar's shares have risen 50% in 2019, lifted by higher earnings and a global demand boom for renewable energy. Equinor's stock is down 5.6% this year.

($1 = 8.9693 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Uttaresh.V)

