Oil firm BJ Services files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

July 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm BJ Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Monday after facing reduced demand due to COVID-19 pandemic.

BJ Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing of shale wells, said that the company is in discussions with bidders regarding sale of both cementing business and portions of the fracturing business.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.