Oil firm BJ Services files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Rebekah Mathew Reuters
July 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm BJ Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Monday after facing reduced demand due to COVID-19 pandemic.

BJ Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing of shale wells, said that the company is in discussions with bidders regarding sale of both cementing business and portions of the fracturing business.

