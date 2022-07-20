Oil firm Aker BP to raise dividend in H2, posts strong Q2 results

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Aker BP AKRBP.OL posted upbeat second-quarter results on Wednesday and said it will raise its dividend payments in the second half of the year, as it continued to benefit from high oil and gas prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for April-June rose to $1.75 billion from $855 million a year ago, it said.

