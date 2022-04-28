BP

Oil firm Aker BP again posts record profit

Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for January-March rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

