Oil firm Aker BP again posts record profit

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP AKRBP.OL reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for January-March rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.