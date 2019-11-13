Oil Falls on Rising Uncertainty Around U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, carrying over yesterday’s late-day selloff into this morning’s session on further weakness in the crude complex and as the major equity indices continued to retreat from record highs on a lack of clarity on U.S.-China trade relations from President Trump and escalating tensions in Hong Kong. Investors will next turn their attention to testimony from the Federal Reserve Chair on the state of the domestic economy later today.

In sector news, Reuters published an article that Comstock Resources is in talks to buy Chesapeake Energy's Haynesville shale assets in Louisiana, according to two people familiar with the matter. While neither Comstock nor Chesapeake commented on the deal, it could be worth more than $1 billion and sources said that the companies have settled on a structure for the deal and hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

WTI crude oil futures continued to slide lower for the third-straight session and are off ~0.50% in early morning trading, faring better than Brent which is seeing some steeper declines. Rising uncertainty around the trade deal weighed on WTI but futures on both sides of the Atlantic took a hit from the updated IEA predictions of lower global oil demand growth after 2025. The agency added that the US will still be accountable for 85% of the increase in global oil output and 30% hike in gas until 2030. The API and EIA inventory reports are delayed a day due to Monday’s holiday.

Natural gas futures are off nearly 1% so far this morning, pressured ahead of tomorrow’s inventory report and despite a cold snap in key consuming regions that should spur demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Philippine oil and shipping group Udenna said it has signed a deal to acquire the 45% interest of a Chevron unit in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project, subject to regulatory approvals.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of BP announced that, following the appointment of Nils Andersen as Chairman of Unilever, Mr. Andersen has informed the Board of his intention to step down and resign as a non-executive director of BP with effect from 18 March 2020. The BP Board also announced that Melody Meyer, a non-executive director and an existing member of the Safety, Environment and Security Assurance Committee, is appointed as the Committee's chair, succeeding Mr. Andersen in that capacity with immediate effect.

Press Release - Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi and representatives of the Angolan Government signed in Rome a Memorandum of Understanding and a series of other agreements ranging from local development to renewable energy, from health promotion to hydrocarbon research. The agreements are part of Eni's long-term development strategy that combines traditional business with a commitment to diversified and sustainable growth in the territories in which it operates.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has begun the sale process of fuel distribution, lubricant and fertilizer assets in Uruguay. The company plans to sell 100% of shares in Petrobras Uruguay Distribuición S.A. (PUDSA). The divestment is part of broader efforts to optimize its portfolio and better allocate capital.

Press Release - Total said that it will deploy the world's first automated seismic acquisition system with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or Adnoc. The French energy major said the system will contribute to onshore exploration and appraisal campaign throughout Abu Dhabi. The project uses autonomous drones and ground vehicles to drop off and retrieve seismic sensors without human intervention, Total said.

U.S. E&PS

Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy to ‘Equal Weight.’

Reuters - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' Comstock Resources is in talks to buy Chesapeake Energy's Haynesville shale assets in Louisiana, according to two people familiar with the matter. A deal could be worth more than $1 billion, one of the people said, adding that the companies have settled on a structure for the deal and hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year. The people declined to be identified because the talks are confidential. They said there was no guarantee the talks would be concluded successfully and that the deal could still be subject to change.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Rattler Midstream LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Reliance Gathering, LLC by its newly-formed joint venture with Oryx Midstream, a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, for approximately $356 million in cash, subject to post-closing purchase price adjustments.

Scotiabank downgraded Hess to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Outperform.’

SunTrust Robinson downgraded Lonestar Resources US to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to $550 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.000% Senior Notes due 2022 and 3.700% Senior Notes due 2022.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $550 million of Senior Notes due 2027 pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, plus cash on hand, to (i) fund the cash tender offers announced to purchase up to $550 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.000% Senior Notes due 2022 and 3.700% Senior Notes due 2022 pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase for the Tender Offers and (ii) pay any related premiums, penalties, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the third quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $182 million, or $5.12 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $33 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $17 million, or $0.49 per share, operating cash flow totaled $26 million and adjusted EBITDA was $26 million for the quarter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced the Company was awarded a large two-year ocean bottom nodal data processing and imaging contract by ARGAS. ION will deliver high-end time and depth imaging to facilitate exploration and production of the acquired area. Full waveform inversion (FWI) will be a key component in the workflow to achieve a high resolution velocity model for depth imaging and seismic inversion for reservoir characterization.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Shawcor announced Third Quarter 2019 Results. The company reported Net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $6.5 million (or earnings per share of $0.09) compared with a net income of $51.0 million (or earnings per share of $0.73) in the second quarter of 2019 and a net income of $10.4 million (or $0.15 earnings per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of gains on the sale of land and investment in associate, the costs related to the acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc. and the adjustment for Argentina Hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net income1 in the third quarter of 2019 was $6.0 million (or adjusted earnings per share1 of $0.09) compared with $18.9 million (or $0.27 adjusted earnings per share1) in the second quarter of 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Shawcor’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 6th day of December 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 22nd day of November 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC announced its intent to sell the G1201 vessel as part of its overall strategy to optimize the profile and size of its subsea fleet. Following the recent announcement of the Company’s alliance agreement with a best in class partner for pipeline installation using S-lay technology, this supports the Company’s intent to use collaboration agreements, where possible, to execute its differentiated iEPCI business model.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he would “substantially” increase tariffs if China did not sign a new trade deal. Trump did not give any new details on a potential deal, disappointing investors. European shares fell from four-year highs, while Asian equities were in the red on trade concerns and continued protests in Hong Kong. Oil slipped, while gold prices gained. The dollar index edged slightly higher. The U.S. CPI data for October is scheduled for release later in the day.

