Oil falls on higher U.S. oil stocks, inflation data in focus

By Stephanie Kelly and Muyu Xu

May 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, stalling a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories sparked demand concerns, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation.

The data defied expectations from eight analysts polled by Reuters for a 900,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a 1.2 million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks.

U.S. government data on oil inventories is due on Wednesday. EIA/S

The surprising U.S. inventory build-up coupled with lower crude imports and softer export growth in China in April exacerbated worries about global oil demand.

The market is awaiting U.S. consumer price index (CPI) figures for April due to released on Wednesday.

New York Fed President John Williams said inflation remains too high and that the central bank will raise rates again if necessary, even though the U.S. central bank dropped guidance about the need for future hikes.

The market is also awaiting the monthly oil report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) due on Thursday for clues to whether the group and its allies will need to cut output again to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia, which pledged to cut production by 500,000 bpd from May, has informed buyers in Asia that it will supply full crude oil volumes requested for June. Some Chinese refiners may have asked for less supply, sources said, which would help the world's top oil exporter meet its lower output target.

Markets were also monitoring U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers' comments on raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, fearing an unprecedented default if Congress does not act in three weeks.

